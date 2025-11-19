HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
7 Recipes Of Must-Try Bihari Dishes

7 Recipes Of Must-Try Bihari Dishes

By Hemantkumar Shivsharan
November 19, 2025 15:21 IST
November 19, 2025 15:21 IST

Photograph: Sangita Agrawal for Rediff 

Election results may be shifting the political landscape in Bihar.

But the state's culinary legacy stands firm.

As the new government prepares to take charge, let's look at the timeless flavours and a few recipes that define Bihar.

Chenna Payas

Photograph: Zelda Pande for Rediff 

Chenna Payas

Sangita Agrawal transforms fresh chenna into delicate, tiny balls that are simmered for a long time first in sugar syrup and then in saffron-infused milk to create Bihar's favourite dessert.

As the milk thickens and absorbs the flavour of cardamom, the chenna softens and becomes creamy. The rasmalai-like dessert with, its gentle sweetness, is truly scrumptious.

Please find the recipe here: Chenna Payas 

Photograph: Sudeep Jaiswal for Rediff

Litti Chokha

If you haven't eaten littis then you don't know what Bihari cooking is. The signature dish gets its smoky-earthy flavour from being fire-roasted on an open air choolah (a barbecue is a good stand in).

Sudeep Jaiswal's recipe methodically walks you through the whole process. Flattened balls of whole wheat dough are filled with seasoned and spiced sattu (a powder of bhuno-ed channa dal and occasionally other pulses) which are then roasted till firm and dotted with brown spots.

It's served with chokha, made from smoked vegetables, like eggplant or potatoes, that have been mashed with mustard oil. Stuffed red mirchi achaar might be served on the side.

Please find the recipe here: Litti Chokha 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Lauki Jaabar

Actor Neena Gupta's Instagram feed has revealed that she is a fine cook, who whips up many kinds of dishes. She offers her take on Bihari-style Lauki Jaabar.

A cooling dish, grated bottle gourd is cooked with rice and a splash of milk and gets a tadka of ghee, garlic, cumin, methi seeds and red chilly powder.

The result: A light, homey meal great for a simple lunch with fried papad and pickle.

Please find the recipe here: Lauki Jaabar 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/Instagram

Bihari-Style Mutton Curry

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta makes a hearty Bihari-influenced mutton curry that leans on a special spice blend.

Its yummy taste comes from a paste of chillies, garlic, ginger, pathar phool (kalpasi or dagad phool or stone flower) which is browned in mustard oil.

He suggests serving the curry with steamed rice and Alu Chokha, a potato mash spiked with mustard oil, chopped onions and green chillies, to complete the authentic Bihari meal experience.

Please find the recipe here: Bihari-Style Mutton Curry 

Photograph: Arpna Anand for Rediff

Lauki Raita

Arpna Anand transforms the humble bottle gourd into a plenty refreshing raita that makes for wonderful chilled side.

Please find the recipe here: Lauki Raita 

Photograph: Dr Ramendra Narain Singh for Rediff

Aloo Gobi Saada Sabji

What makes this straightforward sabzi distinctly Bihari, and pungent, is the use of mustard oil as the cooking medium. Puris or rotis are a good match. Recipe courtesy: Dr Ramendra Narain Singh, Patna.

Please find the recipe here: Aloo Gobi Saada Sabji 

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Kasundi Begun Pora or Bharta

Bethica Das shows us how to make classic roasted eggplant or bharta in the Bihari way. This is how the dish is made in Bengal and Jharkhand too.

Mustard oil and a few spoons of kasundi (mustard sauce) give it a kick.

Please find the recipe here: Kasundi Begun Pora or Bharta 

Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan

Hemantkumar Shivsharan Mumbai
