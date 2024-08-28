What Happened To Umran Malik?

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Umran Malik, once a rising star in Indian cricket, has seen his momentum wane after a meteoric rise.

His impressive IPL 2022 performance earned him a national call-up, and he showcased his raw pace with several deliveries exceeding 150 kph. However, his recent performances have been less spectacular, leading to questions about his future.

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey attributes Umran's decline to his lack of red ball experience.

'Umran is a classic example of a bowler who hasn't played enough red ball cricket,' Mhambrey told The Indian Express newspaper.

'The pressure of bowling 24 balls in a T20 match is not the same as bowling in a longer format. I don't think T20 is the best format to judge a prospect.'

Mhambrey emphasised the importance of red ball cricket for fast bowlers, highlighting the physical and mental challenges it presents.

'Playing red ball cricket helps you understand your bowling better,' he explained. 'You're physically tested in different phases of the game. Bowling with intensity for six sessions is tough, both physically and mentally. You need to go through that experience.'