Lukewarm Chahal says, I deserve the price tag

Lukewarm Chahal says, I deserve the price tag

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
April 06, 2025 19:17 IST

'We've played so many matches all over India. We know the stadiums, the conditions. If I play in Chinnaswamy or in Chepauk, I plan my bowling after the match situation and the team needs.'

Yuzvendra Chahal has only one wicket in three games for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal has only one wicket in three games for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal said on Sunday that the hefty Rs 18 crore price tag sits lightly on him, and was confident that he can overcome the lukewarm start in the IPL 2025 for Punjab Kings.

Chahal, the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 206 scalps, has taken only one wicket so far in this iteration of the tournament.

"We have played three matches and the best thing is that we won two of them. The tournament has just started and I'm getting into my rhythm. My performance is secondary. If I don't get a single wicket, and if we win the trophy, that would be my preference," Chahal said during the JioHotstar Press Room with Punjab Kings.

 

"The price tag, I think, I deserve it. When you play, you don't think about whether you've lost 5 crores or 18 crores," he added.

So, is it imperative for Chahal to perform well in the IPL to chart his way back to the Indian team, for whom he has not played since August 2023.

Chahal is not unduly worried about it.

"I don't think about it. It's not in my hands. Last year as well, I was not playing for a year, but I came to the (T20) World Cup (squad). I don't put any pressure (on himself). I just enjoy my cricket whether I am playing or not (for India)," he said.

There is a considerable gap in Chahal's game time these days, but the leg-spinner said it has not affected his bowling.

"We've played so many matches all over India. We know the stadiums, the conditions. If I play in Chinnaswamy or in Chepauk, I plan my bowling after the match situation and the team needs.

"We speak to our captain about what we need. We should attack or we should defend. So, according to that, we always bowl," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
