SEE: Bumrah bowls to Rohit in the MI nets

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls to Rohit Sharma in the MI nets on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians FC/X

Rohit Sharma, who had missed the last game against Lucknow Super Giants due to a blow to his knee, batted in the nets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday and could be fit for the RCB clash.

“Ro (Rohit) looks good. He is going to bat today. It was just an unfortunate impact on his leg while batting so, it was not comfortable. We were travelling yesterday. He will have a hit today and then we will do an assessment on that,” Jayawardene told the media on Sunday.

Jayawardene said it was unfair to judge anyone in every two innings, backing the former MI captain who has had scores of 0, 8 and 13 so far in this season.

“He's batting well in the nets. If you're telling me that every two innings, you're going to look at someone's performance, it's a bit unfair,” the former Sri Lanka captain said.

“I remember his last innings was the Champions Trophy winning knock, so, we have to give (support) and back the experienced guys and (expect) them coming to the party. We've always, as Mumbai, we've backed the core group to deliver for us and we're going to do that.

"It's unfortunate that he got a knock in the nets. Hopefully, he will be 100 per cent then and that's how we will continue to back the guys to get the results for us,” he added.