Prior knowledge of conditions aids Sundar in GT chase

IMAGE: Washington Sundar pulls the ball to the boundary en route a 29-ball 49. Photograph: BCCI

Sensational ball striking by skipper Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford and a magnificent four-wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj were the highlights as Gujarat Titans (GT) crushed a reckless Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad by seven wickets on Sunday.

Gill led from the front with the bat, remaining not out on 61 off 43 balls. The skipper was also pleased to see the talented Washington Sundar excelling on GT debut.

"He (Washington) was very close (to playing) in the game against Mumbai. He was padded the whole game, but with the Impact Player rule, it gives you an opportunity to play someone else (if you need an extra bowler)," Gill said of Washington at the post-match presentation.

"It was all about having a good partnership, and we said once we are set, we will take it from there."

On his part, Washington said the advice from his captain was to take the game deep.

"Skipper kept telling me to play as deep as possible. Got off to a good start and wanted to bat as deep as possible and finish for the team.

"This has been the trend in Hyderabad in the last few years. In the second innings, the wicket gets better and easier to chase 160-170 on the board. I was well aware of it and it helped me."