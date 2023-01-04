Umran Malik Shatters Bumrah's Record

A four-wicket haul from debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi steered India to a thrilling two run victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the first Twenty20 International of a three-match series.

It was not just Mavi, but also Umran Malik who once again left spectators atr Mumbai's Wankhese stadium stunned with his ferocious pace.

On Tuesday, the young pace sensation returned with two wickets and conceded 27 runs in his four overs. During his spell, Malik clocked 155kph on the speed gun, the fastest ball of the match.

Malik's thunderbolt helped India get rid of the dangerous Dasun Shanaka, who was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal at extra cover for 45 off 27 balls.

His fast ball feat saw him eclipse Jasprit Bumrah's record for clocking the highest speed among Indian pacers.

Bumrah's highest speed recorded so far stands at 153.36 kph. He is followed by Mohammed Shami (153.3 kph) and Navdeep Saini (152.85 kph).