Fit-again Umran eyes strong comeback in Duleep Trophy

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 23, 2024 11:18 IST
IMAGE: Umran Malik at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Photograph: Umran Malik/Instagram

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Umran Malik has fully recovered from dengue and is fully focused on delivering his best performance at the upcoming Duleep Trophy.

Umran, who has played 10 ODIs and eight T20Is for India, is currently training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as he aims to improve his fitness ahead of the Duleep Trophy, starting on September 5.

 

"I

am feeling better and now I am fully focused on the preparation of the Duleep Trophy at NCA. I hope, I will be doing good in this season for my team," Umran told ANI.

The young fast bowler gained prominence with his fiery performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. He picked up 22 wickets in 14 games at an average of 20.18, including a five-wicket haul, which paved his selection to the Indian team in the same year.

Umran has taken 16 wickets in 12 first class games, with the best figures of 3/25.

The Duleep Trophy presents a big opportunity for the J&K speedster, who has fallen out of favor, to make a strong case for his return to the Indian team.

