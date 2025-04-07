HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Was This Catch Legal?

By HARISH KOTIAN
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 07, 2025 05:19 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting woes continued as they were outclassed by seven wickets by Gujarat Titans, slumping to their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2025.

Despite boasting one of the most explosive batting line-ups on paper, SRH once again folded cheaply, posting a modest 153 which the Titans chased down with ease.

It turned out to be another one-sided contest in IPL 2025 and once GT got going in the middle overs, the result was never beyond doubt.

However, the biggest talking point from the game came late in the match -- not due to a match-defining moment, but because of a controversial catch that sparked debate across commentators and spectators alike.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab JioHotstar

Aniket Verma's contentious catch to dismiss Washington Sundar was the only moment of intrigue in an otherwise forgettable evening for SRH.

Although the dismissal didn't impact the outcome of the game, it denied Sundar a personal milestone -- his maiden IPL fifty.

Sundar, who smashed 49 from 29 balls, slashed the short wide delivery from Mohammed Shami uppishly over point as Verma came rushing in from point. He dived forward at the very last second to scoop the ball inches from the ground.

The catch was referred to the television umpire but replays proved inconclusive. There was no clear evidence that Verma had gotten his fingers fully under the ball.

Strangely, third umpire Nitin Menon ruled in the fielder's favour as Sundar walked back in disbelief.

Commentator Matthew Hayden didn't agree with the decision as he felt there wasn't enough evidence to rule the batter out.

Photograph: BCCI

Sai Sudharsan came up with a superb catch to help the Titans strike early with Travis Head's big wicket.

The left-hander flicked Mohammad Siraj uppishly but failed to get it in the gap as Sai Sudharsan reacted quickly to take a sharp low catch, getting his hands down in time as the ball was travelling quickly.

Later in the innings, Sudharsan didn't have to move an inch when Kamindu Mendis miscued the pull shot and was caught at deep square leg.

Photographs: BCCI

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
