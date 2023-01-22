News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'You can rule the world': Shami tells Umran

'You can rule the world': Shami tells Umran

Source: PTI
January 22, 2023 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'You have a lot of power, future is bright.'

IMAGE: India's pace duo Mohammed Shami and Umran Malik. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami feels young Umran Malik, with his raw pace, has a bright future ahead and the youngster "can rule the world" if he works on his line and length.

The Jammu and Kashmir speedster has impressed with his express pace, bowling at 150 clicks consistently but has struggled with accuracy.

 

"There's only one piece of advice I want to give. I don't think it's easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world.

"You have a lot of power, future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well," Shami said during a chat with Umran on bcci.tv.

Shami and Mohammed Siraj generated considerable seam movement to run through the New Zealand's top-order as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series in Raipur on Saturday.

When Umran asked how he remains so calm and happy in every match, Shami said "When you are playing for the country, you shouldn't take pressure on yourself. You should keep trusting your skills. You tend to get carried away when under pressure.

"But, when you keep your cool and keep trusting your skills, you have better opportunity to execute your plans. When you are doing well, then the importance of focussing is more.

"Keep your smile on, it's white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit. But keep believing in your skill and keep an eye on the pitch and bowl accordingly," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Shami stars as India maul New Zealand in 2nd ODI
PIX: Shami stars as India maul New Zealand in 2nd ODI
ICC hit by phishing scam; loses around $2.5 million
ICC hit by phishing scam; loses around $2.5 million
'I want Pant sitting with me in the dugout in IPL'
'I want Pant sitting with me in the dugout in IPL'
TMC not to join CPM-Cong alliance in Tripura polls
TMC not to join CPM-Cong alliance in Tripura polls
No place for extremism: Tejashwi on Karbala remarks
No place for extremism: Tejashwi on Karbala remarks
Shahrukh called me: Himanta after 'who SRK' remark
Shahrukh called me: Himanta after 'who SRK' remark
Australian Open: Sania exits women's doubles
Australian Open: Sania exits women's doubles

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Shami prefers playing matches over practice

Shami prefers playing matches over practice

Rohit optimistic about his batting

Rohit optimistic about his batting

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances