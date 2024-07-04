News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'This trophy belongs to the nation'

'This trophy belongs to the nation'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 04, 2024 22:21 IST
'Rohit and I, we've been trying this for so long. We always wanted to win a World Cup. Bringing the trophy back to Wankhede is a very special feeling.'

 IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates with the trophy atop the bus during the victory parade, surrounded by a sea of fans, on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates with the trophy atop the bus during the victory parade, surrounded by a sea of fans, on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

An ocean of fans greeted the victory parade of the T20 World Cup winning Indian team in South Mumbai's Marine Drive, while catching a glimpse of their favourite stars atop the open-top bus.

The two-hour open bus parade, which was delayed by two hours, commenced from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point at 7:30pm and concluded at Wankhede Stadium.

The teams were soaked in a few rain drops and heaps of love and affection of fans during the parade and later inside the packed Wankhede Stadium savoured the evening of their lives all drenched -- not in rain but unadulterated love from their die-hard fans.

Chants of 'Mumbaicha Raja Kaun? Rohit Sharma (Who's the King of Mumbai? Rohit Sharma)', reverberated through the roads.

On their arrival at the Wankhede Stadium after their victory parade, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of the dhol at the felicitation event.

 

The Indian cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium, following the victory parade on Thursday

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium, following the victory parade on Thursday. Photograph: ANI/X

In 2007, Rohit was the youngest member of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni's history-making squad and now at 37, the oldest member of this current team, he is the leader of the T20 World Champion Indian cricket team.

"This huge turnout of fans to welcome us, shows they were as desperate for this T20 World Cup title as we were. The win has brought smiles on faces of crores of people. This is a special team and this trophy belongs to the nation," Rohit said while addressing the fans inside the Wankhede stadium.

The other senior statesman, Virat Kohli said of his captain: "This is the first time in 15 years that I have seen Rohit show so much emotion."

"Rohit and I, we've been trying this for so long. We always wanted to win a World Cup. Bringing the trophy back to Wankhede is a very special feeling", he added.

Virat Kohli speaks at the Wankhede Stadium 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli speaks at the Wankhede Stadium. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Speaking of his own feelings, Kohli said: "I couldn't connect with emotions of seniors who cried that night (after 2011 World Cup triumph) but now I do.

Outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid, is a man of few words but bared his emotions after the parade.

"I am going to miss this love. What I saw on streets tonight, I won't forget it," Dravid said to the packed Wankhede crowd. 

