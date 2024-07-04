SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at victory parade

SEE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hold aloft trophy together at victory parade. VIDEO: ANI/X

In a sweet gesture during Team India's victory parade, Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in unison as fans watched, in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Standing atop the open-top bus, Kohli was seen holding Rohit by the shoulder, as they held the trophy aloft together and let out a scream of joy with fans joining in the special moment.

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India, the T20 World Cup champions, arrived about two hours behind schedule for the victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium, as an ocean of fans, chanting slogans, while waiting for their heroes.

The streets at Marine Drive, as well as the Wankhede Stadium, were packed with fans from as early as 3pm in anticipation of the arrival of their champions.