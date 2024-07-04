News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at victory parade

SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at victory parade

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: July 04, 2024 21:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SEE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hold aloft trophy together at victory parade. VIDEO: ANI/X 

In a sweet gesture during Team India's victory parade, Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in unison as fans watched, in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Standing atop the open-top bus, Kohli was seen holding Rohit by the shoulder, as they held the trophy aloft together and let out a scream of joy with fans joining in the special moment.

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India, the T20 World Cup champions, arrived about two hours behind schedule for the victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium, as an ocean of fans, chanting slogans, while waiting for their heroes.

The streets at Marine Drive, as well as the Wankhede Stadium, were packed with fans from as early as 3pm in anticipation of the arrival of their champions.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the victory parade

 

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
World champ Kohli 'honoured' to meet PM Modi
World champ Kohli 'honoured' to meet PM Modi
Mumbai players to be felicitated at Vidhan Bhavan
Mumbai players to be felicitated at Vidhan Bhavan
SEE: What A Welcome For World Champions!
SEE: What A Welcome For World Champions!
Wimbledon: American Pegula dumped out by Wang
Wimbledon: American Pegula dumped out by Wang
Victory Parade! Team India celebrate with fans!
Victory Parade! Team India celebrate with fans!
Jemimah: India's improved fielding is a game-changer
Jemimah: India's improved fielding is a game-changer
Hemant Soren takes oath as J'khand CM for 3rd time
Hemant Soren takes oath as J'khand CM for 3rd time

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Team India's victory parade finally starts in Mumbai

Team India's victory parade finally starts in Mumbai

BCCI gifts PM Modi special jersey

BCCI gifts PM Modi special jersey

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances