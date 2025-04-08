Is Rishabh Pant Hiding?

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant chose not to walk in even during the late overs, instead sending Abdul Samad and David Miller ahead of him. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant found himself at the centre of social media criticism after choosing to watch from the sidelines while his teammates put on a batting masterclass against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

In a run-fest of an IPL 2025 clash, LSG Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram laid the perfect foundation with a 99 run opening stand.

Markram was eventually dismissed by Harshit Rana for 47, but Marsh (81) continued the onslaught with Nicholas Pooran (87*), as the duo propelled LSG to a massive 238/3.

Surprisingly, Pant chose not to walk in even during the late overs, instead sending Abdul Samad and David Miller ahead of him.

Though he appeared ready to come in during the final over, fans were quick to question why the most expensive player in IPL history was missing from the middle in a match tailor-made for big hitters.

With just 19 runs in 5 matches so far this season, Pant's form has been a major concern for LSG. His average of 4.75 and highest score of 15 have only amplified worries among fans and pundits alike.

The decision to demote himself drew widespread comparisons to M S Dhoni's role for Chennai Super Kings this season, where the CSK legend has been batting as low as No 9 to preserve himself.

However, many argued that unlike Dhoni, Pant is yet to deliver a defining performance for LSG and should be taking more responsibility.

Some accused Pant of 'hiding' from the pressure, suggesting that the move reflected a lack of confidence in his batting. Others saw it as a worrying sign for LSG's leadership and strategy.

As the reactions poured in across social media, one thing became clear -- fans expect more from the Rs 27 crore man -- and soon.