Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI gifts PM Modi special jersey

BCCI gifts PM Modi special jersey

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 04, 2024 20:06 IST
BCCI president Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah presented the special jersey to the PM.

IMAGE: BCCI president Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah presented the special jersey to the PM. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, presented Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with a Team India jersey No 1 with 'Namo' written at the back

BCCI president Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah presented the special jersey to the PM.

The gesture was made when the Indian team were hosted for breakfast at the PM's residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on their arrival from Barbados, early Thursday morning.

 

'The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to #TeamIndia Jai Hind,' BCCI tweeted on Thursday.

 

