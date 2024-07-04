Mumbai players to be felicitated at Vidhan Bhavan

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/X

Four Mumbai players from the victorious T20 World Cup cricket team will be felicitated in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai, on Friday, state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said in the House on Thursday.

The four players from Mumbai in the Indian T20 World Cup squad are, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

On June 29, the Indian cricket team won their second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. India had last won an ICC title in 2013 with a victory in the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.



Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday raised the issue in the assembly of players from Mumbai being felicitated in the Vidhan Bhavan earlier, after which speaker Narwekar said the felicitation of players from the city will take place in the Vidhan Bhavan on Friday afternoon.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team returned to New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday morning to a euphoric reception.