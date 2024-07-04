World champ Kohli 'honoured' to meet PM Modi

IMAGE: Virat Kohli meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli expressed joy over meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

PM Modi met the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team over breakfast at his residence, on Thursday morning.

"What a great honour meeting our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji today @narendramodi Thank you sir for inviting us to the prime minister's residence," he wrote.

Kohli scored a vital half-century in the final against South Africa, anchoring the Indian innings after the early loss of wickets, with a knock of 76.

After scoring just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, he stepped up when it mattered the most. His 76 runs in the final came off 59 balls at a strike rate of 128.81 and included six fours and two sixes.

Post-meeting, the victorious cricketers departed to the Delhi airport to take a flight to Mumbai where a grand victory parade will be held at the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.