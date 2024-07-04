News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World champ Kohli 'honoured' to meet PM Modi

World champ Kohli 'honoured' to meet PM Modi

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 04, 2024 15:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli expressed joy over meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

PM Modi met the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team over breakfast at his residence, on Thursday morning.

 

"What a great honour meeting our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji today @narendramodi Thank you sir for inviting us to the prime minister's residence," he wrote.

Kohli scored a vital half-century in the final against South Africa, anchoring the Indian innings after the early loss of wickets, with a knock of 76.

After scoring just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, he stepped up when it mattered the most. His 76 runs in the final came off 59 balls at a strike rate of 128.81 and included six fours and two sixes.

Post-meeting, the victorious cricketers departed to the Delhi airport to take a flight to Mumbai where a grand victory parade will be held at the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli and Narendra Modi

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: What A Welcome For World Champions!
SEE: What A Welcome For World Champions!
Animated Rohit, Calm Kohli
Animated Rohit, Calm Kohli
SEE: SKY's Bhangra Moves!
SEE: SKY's Bhangra Moves!
Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions
Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions
Mumbai players to be felicitated at Vidhan Bhavan
Mumbai players to be felicitated at Vidhan Bhavan
Respect LAC, Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart
Respect LAC, Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart
Sensex To Hit 87,000 By 2024 End?
Sensex To Hit 87,000 By 2024 End?

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Kohli Celebrates With His Family

Kohli Celebrates With His Family

Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions

Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances