Sea Of Fans Arrive For Victory Parade

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com SEE: Fans arrive at Churchgate station, which is located close to both Marine Drive and the Wankhede stadium.

A sea of fans, waving the Indian Tricolour, emerged from Western Railway suburban trains at Churchgate station in south Mumbai on Thursday, ahead of Team India's victory parade.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani reported scenes of chaos and a near stampede as fans awaited the parade, that will set off at Marine Drive at 5 pm.

Video: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com SEE: Fans at Marine Lines station, which is also close to the Wankhede stadium and the Marine Drive promenade.

Some fans were heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at south Mumbai's Marine Lines station as they alighted from the trains, with a replica of the T20 World Cup trophy.

SEE: The open-top bus for Team India's victory parade. Video: ANI

Earlier, the special bus for India's victory parade reached Marine Drive, hours before the victorious Indian cricket team arrived in the city.

The bus, with an open top, has been customised with the team's picture across the bus.