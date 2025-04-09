How mentor Karthik revived Jitesh's sagging IPL career

IMAGE: RCB's wicket-keeper/batter Jitesh Sharma said mentor Dinesh Karthik identified some shortcomings in his batting and worked on them. Photograph: BCCI

Jitesh Sharma has attributed his recent success in the shortest format to the efforts put in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru mentor Dinesh Karthik, who believes that the 31-year-old wicket-keeper/batter can be a true '360' degree player.

Jitesh endured an indifferent IPL 2024 for Punjab Kings, scoring just 187 runs from 14 matches at an ordinary average of 17 and strike-rate of 131.

But at RCB, he has made useful 85 runs across four innings so far, and his strike-rate has touched 185, a sign of him regaining confidence.

"It's been a great journey till now because in the off-season, I really worked hard with him. I think whichever shot that I'm playing right now is the replica of what he used to play. He has been doing a lot of things to help me improve ," said Jitesh on the eve of the match against Delhi Capitals.

Jitesh said Karthik, a former wicketkeeper/batter for RCB, has a lot of trust in his abilities with the bat.

"He believes in me that I can play all around the circle — 360 angles. I'm really enjoying myself in my new role. While I am playing those shots, I'm very happy because I have never tried those shots and I have all the backing. The process is still on," he added.

The first thing Karthik drove into Jitesh's mind was that a lean season happens to every cricketer, and there is nothing to be disappointed about it.

"I think last year I was not mentally focused. I was thinking about the future. But when I met Dinesh bhai, he told me that everyone goes through such a phase," he said.

Perhaps, Jitesh was a worried man after losing his place in the Indian T20I side after the home series against Afghanistan in January 2024.

The Maharashtra man said Karthik identified some shortcomings in his batting, and began to work on them.

"I think he found out that there are some shots that I was lacking and started working on that," he said.

The signs are quite conspicuous as he made a 21-ball 33 against Gujarat Titans and an even more impactful 19-ball 40 against Mumbai Indians.



Jitesh said RCB have a perceived advantage over Delhi as the former have won some tough away matches this season.

"We have the upper hand because we have emerged victorious in some tough away games.

"Also, the batting line-up which we have... everyone has chipped in. But at DC, I think they are relying on three players. So, it will be a good challenge," he said.

Jitesh said RCB's good run in the ongoing edition is a result of them playing smart cricket rather than going for a downright aggressive game.

"We are playing smart cricket and we are just going and bashing every bowler. We know everyone's strength and the team management has given us a proper role. It's like Jitesh will target certain bowlers and the others will take on some other bowlers.

"We are not trying to dominate blindly. It's not like we trying to do something different. We are just trying to execute our plan," he detailed.

Jitesh had faced Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to competitive cricket for the first time since January, a few days back and was impressed by the Team India pace spearhead.

"I felt as if he had just come back from the ICC Champions Trophy. Bumrah is so accurate. He was fit and he has done proper tests. He is at the peak of his prowesses right now," he added.