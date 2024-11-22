Why Ashwin, Jadeja Were Dropped

IMAGE: India dropped Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the Perth Test. Photograph: BCCI/X

India opted to bat first after winning the toss in the first Test at the Optus stadium in Perth on Friday. Bold move, but perhaps not a surprise.

The real surprise came in the team selection as India included two debutants -- Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy -- while leaving out experienced spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin, with 536 Test wickets (second only to Anil Kumble in India's all-time list), and Jadeja, boasting 319 dismissals alongside a batting average of 35 in 77 Tests, have been pivotal figures in Indian cricket for over a decade.

Their combined contributions with bat and ball have often turned the tide in India's favour. However, in a tactical shift, the team management decided to go with Washington Sundar, a move based on form and team balance rather than records.

Ashwin has 39 wickets in 10 Tests in Australia, the second-most by an overseas spinner in the last three decades, trailing only Anil Kumble's 49 in the same number of matches. Jadeja has an even better bowling average in Australia than Ashwin, with 14 wickets in four Tests at an outstanding 21.78.

This isn't the first time India has played a Test in Australia without either Ashwin or Jadeja.

Three years ago, injuries had ruled them out for the Gabba Test in Brisbane, which Indian won.

This time, the absence stems from a calculated decision.

India opted for four pace bowlers, including seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, which bolstered their batting depth but potentially weakened the spin bowling attack. Hence, the inclusion of a spinner who could provide breakthroughs in the second innings became crucial.

Sundar's recent form and adaptability to Australian conditions tipped the scales in his favour. He was spectacular in India's recent series against New Zealand, taking 16 wickets across two matches. His batting technique, considered better suited to bouncy Australian pitches, also added weight to his selection.

While Ashwin's pedigree is undeniable, Sundar's ability as a spin-bowling all-rounder offered the team a balance they found appealing.