News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Why Ashwin, Jadeja Were Dropped

Why Ashwin, Jadeja Were Dropped

By LAXMI NEGI
November 22, 2024 09:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: India dropped Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the Perth Test. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

India opted to bat first after winning the toss in the first Test at the Optus stadium in Perth on Friday. Bold move, but perhaps not a surprise.

The real surprise came in the team selection as India included two debutants -- Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy -- while leaving out experienced spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin, with 536 Test wickets (second only to Anil Kumble in India's all-time list), and Jadeja, boasting 319 dismissals alongside a batting average of 35 in 77 Tests, have been pivotal figures in Indian cricket for over a decade.

Their combined contributions with bat and ball have often turned the tide in India's favour. However, in a tactical shift, the team management decided to go with Washington Sundar, a move based on form and team balance rather than records.

Ashwin has 39 wickets in 10 Tests in Australia, the second-most by an overseas spinner in the last three decades, trailing only Anil Kumble's 49 in the same number of matches. Jadeja has an even better bowling average in Australia than Ashwin, with 14 wickets in four Tests at an outstanding 21.78.

This isn't the first time India has played a Test in Australia without either Ashwin or Jadeja.

Three years ago, injuries had ruled them out for the Gabba Test in Brisbane, which Indian won.

This time, the absence stems from a calculated decision.

India opted for four pace bowlers, including seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, which bolstered their batting depth but potentially weakened the spin bowling attack. Hence, the inclusion of a spinner who could provide breakthroughs in the second innings became crucial.

Sundar's recent form and adaptability to Australian conditions tipped the scales in his favour. He was spectacular in India's recent series against New Zealand, taking 16 wickets across two matches. His batting technique, considered better suited to bouncy Australian pitches, also added weight to his selection.

While Ashwin's pedigree is undeniable, Sundar's ability as a spin-bowling all-rounder offered the team a balance they found appealing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Perth Test: 6 Match Ups To Look Out For
Perth Test: 6 Match Ups To Look Out For
Rana May Be Too Hot For Aussies To Handle
Rana May Be Too Hot For Aussies To Handle
No Baggage from New Zealand series: Bumrah
No Baggage from New Zealand series: Bumrah
Amazing OTT To Watch This Week!
Amazing OTT To Watch This Week!
Pacer Boland in Aus PM's squad for India tour match
Pacer Boland in Aus PM's squad for India tour match
Is This The Reason For Rahman's Divorce?
Is This The Reason For Rahman's Divorce?
Adani Issue Won't Affect India-US Ties
Adani Issue Won't Affect India-US Ties

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Can Team India Break November Jinx?
Can Team India Break November Jinx?
The Stumps Show: On Rediff.com
The Stumps Show: On Rediff.com

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances