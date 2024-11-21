News
We are not carrying baggage from New Zealand series: Bumrah

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 21, 2024 10:45 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah said that the team has finalised its playing XI although he will reveal it only at the toss. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday insisted that his team is not carrying any baggage from the unprecedented 0-3 defeat at home against New Zealand as it embarks on a challenging Test series against fierce rivals Australia.

The five-match Test series starts in Perth on Friday.

 

"When you win you start from zero but when you lose, then also you also start from zero. We are not carrying any baggage from India. Yes, we have our learnings from New Zealand series but those were different conditions and our results here have been different," said Bumrah, who is leading in the opening Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is on paternity leave.

Bumrah also said that the team has finalised its playing XI although he will reveal it only at the toss.

"We have finalised our playing XI and you will get to know tomorrow morning before the start of the match," the skipper said. 

