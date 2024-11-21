Perth Test: 6 Match Ups To Look Out For

At 7.50 am IST on Friday, weather willing, the first of five contests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence.

Here are 6 match ups to watch out for in the first Test at Perth:

Virat Kohli and Nathan Lyon

Over the past four years, Kohli has been dismissed 24 times by spinners, 67% of which were bowled or trapped LBW.

Lyon, Australia's premier off-spinner, will undoubtedly look to exploit these vulnerabilities.

Head-to-Head

Kohli has scored 529 runs against Lyon in Tests but has also fallen to the Aussie seven times.

Their most memorable battle came during the 2014 Adelaide Test, where Kohli smashed twin centuries, employing audacious sweeps to disrupt Lyon's rhythm.

Lyon recently recalled that epic contest, recounting how Kohli's on-field bravura -- comparing himself to Roger Federer -- added a psychological edge to their tussle.

While Kohli has often dominated Lyon, the spinner has proven capable of finding chinks in the batting stalwart's armor. Lyon's sharp turn, bounce, and ability to vary his pace make him a formidable opponent, especially on Australia's bouncy pitches.

In recent encounters, Lyon has focused on targeting Kohli's pads and stumps, exploiting his occasional hesitation to get fully forward or back. This approach has led to dismissals via LBW or bowled -- an area Kohli must address to counter Lyon effectively.

'Virat is a champion. You don't write off players like him,' Lyon said. 'I want to get him out, no doubt, but it's always a challenge competing against him. His ability to adapt and rise to the occasion makes him a tough opponent.'

For Kohli to prevail, a few adjustments could be key:

Use of the Crease: Moving deeper or further forward can disrupt Lyon's length, forcing him to alter his line.

Rotating Strike: Kohli's ability to nudge singles off Lyon's bowling could ease pressure and prevent the spinner from settling into a rhythm.

Controlled Aggression: As seen in 2014, calculated sweeps and cover drives could put Lyon on the back foot. However, avoiding rash shots will be crucial on Australian pitches, where Lyon often gets extra bounce.

For India to secure a historic third consecutive Test series win in Australia, Kohli's ability to anchor the innings and counter Lyon will be pivotal.

This battle isn't just about runs -- it's about setting the tone for the rest of the batting line-up and asserting dominance in what promises to be a fiercely contested series.

Kohli has risen from slumps before, rewriting his legacy along the way. Whether he can outfox Lyon this time around will be one of the defining narratives of the Border-Gavaskar series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Australia's Pace Trinity

With the bouncy, pace-friendly pitches Down Under, the spotlight will be on 22-year-old Jaiswal to prove his mettle against Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Jaiswal's recent form has been nothing short of extraordinary. The left-hander smashed back-to-back double hundreds -- 209 and an unbeaten 214 -- against England in Vizag and Rajkot, showcasing his hunger and ability to build massive innings.

Former coach Ravi Shastri believes this hunger could be a defining factor in the series.

'Jaiswal at the top because if he gets in, he can be devastating. He plays spin exceptionally well, has all the shots, and knows how to build an innings. You don't score consecutive double centuries without immense hunger and ability,' Shastri said.

However, playing in Australia presents a unique challenge, particularly against a world-class pace trio like Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood. Known for extracting bounce and pace on hard Australian tracks, these bowlers will test Jaiswal's technique and temperament.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden acknowledged Jaiswal's immense talent but cautioned that his ability to adapt would be pivotal.

'Jaiswal is a complete package. His cover drives on the up are superb, and he's a clean striker of the ball. But on the bouncy tracks of Australia, his pull shots and ability to handle short-pitched bowling will be tested,' Haydos said.

Key Areas to Watch

Handling the Bounce: The Australian pacers thrive on exploiting uneven bounce. Jaiswal's ability to adjust his footwork and avoid playing away from his body will be critical.

Pace and Movement: Starc's left-arm angle and swing, coupled with Cummins' relentless accuracy, could trouble Jaiswal early in the innings.

Big Grounds, Bigger Challenges: Australian venues have larger boundaries, requiring precise timing and placement. Haydos noted that mis-hits could lead to catches at deep field positions, adding to the challenge.

Jaiswal's confidence and fearlessness make him a player to watch. His IPL experience against quality bowlers has honed his attacking instincts, and his ability to take on spin will give him an edge once he sees off the new ball.

'Jaiswal is an entertainer. If he gets going, he can take the game away in no time,' Shastri added.

If Jaiswal adapts quickly, he has the potential to turn pressure into opportunity, much like Indian batting greats have done in the past Down Under.

But the young star will need to bring his A-game to navigate the fire and bounce that Australia's pacers are sure to unleash.

Jasprit Bumrah-Travis Head

Another marquee match up promises to be the duel between Captain Bumrah and Head. This battle pits Bumrah's surgical precision against Head's freewheeling aggression, creating a tantalising clash of styles.

Head is known for his explosive left-handed batting, often looking to dominate the opposition by taking the attack to the bowlers. When it comes to Bumrah, the numbers tell a different story. In Test cricket, Head has scored just 50 runs off 126 balls against Bumrah, averaging a modest 25, while falling to him twice.

Bumrah's unorthodox bowling action, ability to generate sharp bounce, and lethal yorkers have made him one of the toughest bowlers in world cricket. His record in Australia -- 32 wickets in 7 Tests at an average of 21.25 -- reflects his mastery of the challenging conditions Down Under.

Head thrives on bowlers who err in line and length, giving him room to free his arms. Bumrah is a master of discipline, rarely providing loose deliveries. His consistent off-stump line forces batters like Head into uncomfortable positions.

Bumrah's unique ability to generate skiddy bounce on Australian tracks neutralises Head's penchant for attacking the short ball. This leaves the batter with fewer options to counter Bumrah effectively.

Head has called Bumrah 'India's X-factor', and for good reason.

'You always feel like he's a step ahead,' Head recently admitted, underscoring the mental challenge of facing the Indian pacer.

As India's stand-in captain for the first Test, Bumrah's dual responsibility as leader and strike bowler will add another layer of intrigue to the contest.

Steve Smith vs. India's Spin Trio

One of the most captivating subplots will be Smith's face-off against spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Smith, a modern-day batting maestro with an unorthodox technique and incredible footwork, has historically been a solid player of spin. However, India's spinners have had their moments of success against him, making this a critical matchup that could define the series.

Smith vs Ashwin

Smith and Ashwin's rivalry has been a decade-long battle of strategy and skill. Ashwin has dismissed Smith three times in Tests, but the Australian batter has also scored 348 runs against the off-spinner at an average of 58.

Known for his variations, Ashwin's ability to turn the ball both ways and use the rough outside the off-stump has often tested Smith's patience and technique.

Ashwin thrives on outsmarting batters, often setting traps with his carrom ball and subtle changes in flight. Against Smith, he will look to exploit any hesitation in footwork and target the outside edge with close-in fielders.

Smith's strength lies in his ability to rotate strike and neutralise spinners by manipulating the field. His unorthodox shuffles across the crease often disrupt a bowler's rhythm, making him a tough opponent to contain.

Smith vs Jadeja

Jadeja has been a thorn in Smith's side, dismissing him eight times in Tests -- the most by any Indian bowler.

Jadeja's accuracy and ability to bowl relentless stump-to-stump lines create constant pressure, forcing batters into mistakes.

Jadeja's flatter trajectory and ability to skid deliveries off the surface make him particularly dangerous on faster pitches like Perth. His natural variations, without any discernible change in action, can trouble even the best.

Smith will rely on his ability to play late and use soft hands to counter Jadeja's pace off the wicket. Expect him to look for scoring opportunities through sweeps and cuts to break the stranglehold.

Smith vs Washington

Though relatively inexperienced, Washi brings a different challenge with his high release point and bounce. His top-spin deliveries and ability to bowl disciplined lines could test Smith's resilience, particularly on the bouncy Perth surface.

Washi's height allows him to extract extra bounce, making it harder for batters to smother the spin. His ability to mix flighted deliveries with skiddy ones could trouble Smith, especially early in his innings.

Smith's adaptability will be crucial. By stepping out or rocking back deep into the crease, he'll aim to counter Washi's bounce and disrupt his rhythm.

India's choice of spinner(s) for Perth could hinge on team balance and conditions. Regardless of who gets the nod, the duel between Smith and India's spinners promises to be a game-defining matchup, with both sides aware that a single mistake could shift the momentum of the series.

Mohammed Siraj-Marnus Labuschagne

The face-off between Siraj and Labuschagne is poised to be one of the most enthralling contests in the series.

Both players, pivotal to their respective sides, bring an unrelenting energy and drive to excel. Siraj's ability to extract seam movement, coupled with his aggressive approach, will be pitted against Labuschagne's technical brilliance and hunger for big runs.

Siraj has made a name for himself as a relentless bowler who can hit the deck hard and generate seam movement. Against a batter like Labuschagne, who thrives on pace but is occasionally vulnerable to deliveries that nip back sharply, this could be a game-changer.

On Australian pitches, where the ball tends to reverse in the latter stages of an innings, Siraj's control over reverse swing could test Labuschagne's ability to read subtle changes in trajectory.

Siraj's natural instinct to bowl attacking lengths and lines will be crucial in targeting Labuschagne's stumps and keeping him on the back foot.

Labuschagne's solid defensive technique and ability to adjust quickly make him one of the toughest batters to dismiss. His footwork against pace is exemplary, allowing him to nullify movement off the pitch.

Labuschagne excels at wearing down bowlers by leaving deliveries outside off and waiting for loose balls. Siraj's challenge will be to maintain accuracy and not allow the batter to settle.

Labuschagne and Siraj have crossed paths multiple times, including during the 2020-2021 series in Australia, where Siraj led the Indian attack with 13 wickets at an impressive average of 29.53. Labuschagne, with over 4,000 Test runs at an average of nearly 50, has shown his class but has also acknowledged the challenges Siraj poses.

While Labuschagne's consistency at No. 3 makes him Australia's linchpin, Siraj's ability to stay relentless and adapt to different phases of the game gives him a real chance to disrupt Labuschagne's plans.

In the end, this duel will be decided by small margins -- Siraj's precision versus Labuschagne's patience. It promises to be a captivating contest of endurance, skill, and strategy that could shape the fortunes of the series.

Rishabh Pant vs Starc, Cummins, Boland

The series promises intense battles, none more electrifying than Pant's clash against Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland.

Pant is known for his fearless shot-making and ability to turn games on their head. In the high-pressure cauldron of Test cricket, his aggressive style will face its ultimate test against Australia's world-class fast bowlers.

Having scripted one of India's most memorable Test victories at the Gabba in January 2021, Pant thrives under pressure and is no stranger to Australian conditions.

With a remarkable record in Australia -- 624 runs in 12 innings across 7 matches, including a century and two half-centuries at an average of 62.40 -- Pant's ability to counterattack and dominate will be crucial to India's chances.

If Pant finds the right rhythm, he has the tools to take on the Aussie pacers effectively, adding another chapter to his legacy as one of the modern game's most exciting batters.