The Stumps Show: On Rediff.com

The Stumps Show: On Rediff.com

By PREM PANICKER
Last updated on: November 21, 2024 15:54 IST
IMAGE: Team India during a huddle ahead of the Perth Test. Photograph: BCCI
 

When Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins toss the coin at 7.20 am IST on Friday morning, November 22, 2024, it will flag off the beginning of cricket's biggest rivalry -- an India-Australia Test series.

We are all very excited because Prem Panicker, the mastermind behind many cricket innovations in the early years of the Internet, returns to his home ground, Rediff.com for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series 2024.

Shortly after the end of play, Prem will give all of us his unique take on the day's events. Delivered in his trademark shoot from the shoulder style.

What can we expect from The Stumps Show?

Let Prem tell you himself:

 

PREM PANICKER / Rediff.com
