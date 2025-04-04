HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Olly Stone to miss India, West Indies Tests

Olly Stone to miss India, West Indies Tests

April 04, 2025 15:16 IST

Olly Stone

IMAGE: England's Olly Stone is targeting a return to full fitness by August. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England quick Olly Stone has been sidelined for 14 weeks with surgery required for a right knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

 

Stone is targeting a return to full fitness by August, the ECB added, with the 31-year-old likely missing England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe, limited-over series with West Indies and five Tests with India at home between May and early August.

"Stone experienced increasing discomfort during Nottinghamshire’s pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi last month. Further scans conducted this week revealed the need for surgery," the ECB said in a statement.

"He will now begin a period of rehabilitation, working closely with the medical teams at both the ECB and Nottinghamshire."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Left-Arm, Right-Arm Spin In Same Over!
Impact sub to match winner: Arora lights up IPL
Was Patel's Catch Better Than Klaasen's?
Surviving Chennai Heat: Nattu Shows the Way
Rs 23.75 cr man strikes back: Venky silences critics
