News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Rana May Be Too Hot For Aussies To Handle

Rana May Be Too Hot For Aussies To Handle

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 21, 2024 13:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'He is a tall bowler and he will be able to generate bounce.'
'What goes in his favour is also his ability to get movement.'

Harshit Rana is expected to make his Test debut in Perth on Friday

IMAGE: Harshit Rana is expected to make his Test debut in Perth on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Former bowling coach Bharat Arun backs young pacer Harshit Rana to make a mark in the Border-Gavaskar series starting in Perth on Friday.

Harshit was among the pool of inexperienced players called up for the five Test series.

The 22-year-old speedster had a breakout season in IPL 2024 with the Kolkata Knight Riders, picking 19 wickets in 13 matches, to help KKR lift its third IPL title.

Harshit has also enjoyed fair success in the red-ball format, taking 43 scalps from 10 first-class cricket matches.

Standing at 6'1, Harshit's natural ability to generate bounce and movement makes him an ideal contender to feature in the Perth Test.

With reports indicating a potential debut for Harshit, Arun -- KKR's bowling coach -- believes the youngster's natural traits will be suited to Australian conditions, making him a very 'useful' asset for India.

'His confidence. He is very sure of his ability and isn't scared of the big stage. He is a tall bowler and he will be able to generate bounce. What goes in his favour is also his ability to get movement,' Arun told RevSportz.

'Someone who gets bounce and movement is rare, and in Australian conditions, he can be a very useful bowler for India,' Arun added. 'Having seen him very closely, his confidence is something that has stood out for me.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: 'Jassi Is A Natural Leader'
SEE: 'Jassi Is A Natural Leader'
We need to avenge past defeats: Cummins
We need to avenge past defeats: Cummins
'I'm Excited To Play In Australia'
'I'm Excited To Play In Australia'
Will raise Adani issue in winter session, says Rahul
Will raise Adani issue in winter session, says Rahul
'Even Kasab was given...': SC in Yasin Malik case
'Even Kasab was given...': SC in Yasin Malik case
Rohit's return a 'disruption'? Ponting sparks debate
Rohit's return a 'disruption'? Ponting sparks debate
Kids' Pix: Could Her Smile Be Any Cuter?
Kids' Pix: Could Her Smile Be Any Cuter?

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Kabhi Jeet, Mostly Haar
Kabhi Jeet, Mostly Haar
No Baggage from New Zealand series: Bumrah
No Baggage from New Zealand series: Bumrah

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances