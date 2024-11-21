Rana May Be Too Hot For Aussies To Handle

'He is a tall bowler and he will be able to generate bounce.'

'What goes in his favour is also his ability to get movement.'

IMAGE: Harshit Rana is expected to make his Test debut in Perth on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former bowling coach Bharat Arun backs young pacer Harshit Rana to make a mark in the Border-Gavaskar series starting in Perth on Friday.

Harshit was among the pool of inexperienced players called up for the five Test series.

The 22-year-old speedster had a breakout season in IPL 2024 with the Kolkata Knight Riders, picking 19 wickets in 13 matches, to help KKR lift its third IPL title.

Harshit has also enjoyed fair success in the red-ball format, taking 43 scalps from 10 first-class cricket matches.

Standing at 6'1, Harshit's natural ability to generate bounce and movement makes him an ideal contender to feature in the Perth Test.

With reports indicating a potential debut for Harshit, Arun -- KKR's bowling coach -- believes the youngster's natural traits will be suited to Australian conditions, making him a very 'useful' asset for India.

'His confidence. He is very sure of his ability and isn't scared of the big stage. He is a tall bowler and he will be able to generate bounce. What goes in his favour is also his ability to get movement,' Arun told RevSportz.

'Someone who gets bounce and movement is rare, and in Australian conditions, he can be a very useful bowler for India,' Arun added. 'Having seen him very closely, his confidence is something that has stood out for me.'