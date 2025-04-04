HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Was Patel's Catch Better Than Klaasen's?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 04, 2025 15:08 IST

An impressive all-round show propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a dominant 80 run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday, April 3 2025.

SRH had a forgettable night as they failed collectively -- the bowlers could not capitalise on a promising start, the batters caved in under pressure, and the fielders dropped too many easy chances.

KKR, on the other hand, were brilliant on the field, taking as many as nine catches, including some tough ones.

Here are the three fining fielding efforts...

 

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel

Harshal took a fine running catch to dismiss the free-flowing Angkrish Raghuvanshi off Kamindu Mendis's bowling.

Making his IPL debut, Sri Lankan Mendis struck in his very first over. Raghuvanshi, who stroked 50 from 32 balls, tried to loft the spinner inside out over the covers but instead sliced it square off the outside half.

An alert Harshal rushed in from the deep, before diving forward to take the ball inches from the ground for a superb catch, which provided an important breakthrough for SRH.

Zeeshan Ansari

Ansari

Zeeshan Ansari made no mistake to take the catch to dismiss KKR Opener Quinton de Kock in the second over.

The left-hander mishit the pull shot off Pat Cummins as he was clearly beaten for pace. The ball went high on the leg side and Ansari completed a regulation catch running in from deep midwicket to send back de Kock for one.

Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen

Captain Ajinkya Rahane revived KKR after the openers had perished early.

He looked solid, scoring 38 from 27 balls, before a rash shot cost him his wicket.

Rahane attempted an uncharacteristic reverse sweep off leggie Zeeshan Ansari, but the ball went off the gloves with wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen snapping up the straightforward chance.

Photographs: BCCI

KKR Vs SRH: Who Took The Better Catch?

REDIFF CRICKET
