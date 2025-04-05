HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Working smart will be key to MI's turnaround in fortunes: Hardik

Working smart will be key to MI's turnaround in fortunes: Hardik

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 05, 2025 01:05 IST

x

'As a batting unit, we fell short. We win as a team, we lose as a team. I take full ownership.'

● SCORECARD

Hardik Pandya was given very little opportunity to score in the last two overs as MI fell short by 12 runs against LSG in Lucknow on Friday

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya was given very little opportunity to score in the last two overs as MI fell short by 12 runs against LSG in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Despite taking his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was unlucky to end up on the losing side on Friday, and the all-rounder said the five-time IPL champions will need to take "better calls, be smart in bowling and take chances in batting".

MI lost to hosts Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs, unable to chase down 204-run target on a wicket conducive for batting.

 

One of the main reasons for MI's third loss in four games was the restrictive bowling by leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, who gave away just 21 runs in his four overs, while taking the wicket of the well-set Naman Dhir (46).

"As a batting unit, we fell short. We win as a team, we lose as a team. I take full ownership," said a disappointed Pandya, who returned with figures of 5/36 and also scored an unbeaten 16-ball 28.

The restrictive bowling by LSG frustrated MI, with Tilak Varma guilty of consuming 23 balls for his 25 before he was retired out.

"We needed some hits, he (Tilak) was not getting those. In cricket some of those days come, when you try but they (runs) don't come. Just play good cricket, I like to keep it simple. Take better calls, be smart in bowling, take chances in batting.

"Disappointing when you lose. If we had to be honest, in the field, 10-12 runs we gave too much. We fell short in the end."

On his five-wicket haul, Pandya said he tries to bowl smart.

"Always enjoyed my bowling. I don't have many options but I read the wicket and use smarter options. I never go for wickets but try to make batters make mistakes. Today was one of those days."

The MI skipper expressed confidence that the team would bounce back.

"It is a long tournament, you get a couple of wins and get into the rhythm," said Pandya.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: LSG outclass MI as Pandya fiver goes in vain
IPL PIX: LSG outclass MI as Pandya fiver goes in vain
PIX: SKY high! Surya completes a century at MI
PIX: SKY high! Surya completes a century at MI
Bumrah's return further delayed
Bumrah's return further delayed
Boxer Hitesh makes history!
Boxer Hitesh makes history!
Man City's De Bruyne to leave after decade at the club
Man City's De Bruyne to leave after decade at the club

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

webstory image 2

8 Countries: Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus seated together at official dinner in Thailand1:37

PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus seated together at official...

Diana Penty stuns in Chikankari Kurti1:28

Diana Penty stuns in Chikankari Kurti

Hema Malini recalls her fond memories with Manoj Kumar3:34

Hema Malini recalls her fond memories with Manoj Kumar

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD