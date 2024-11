IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant at a nets session on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

On previous tours Down Under, India have twice played opening Tests in November. India lost both those Tests, both at the Gabba in Brisbane.

This is the first time India plays a Test in Australia as early as November 22. The previous two Tests that were played in November were on November 28, 1947 and November 29, 1991.

The first innings of the first Test in Perth will be India's 100th innings in Australia.