Kambli's Wife Makes Big Revelation

IMAGE: A file picture of Andrea Hewitt and Vinod Kambli. Photograph: X

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt had made a rather personal revelation on a podcast on Instagram.

The former Miss India revealed that she had filed for divorce from Kambli in 2023 but decided to take it back after seeing her husband's 'helpless state'.

In a recent interview, Andrea opened up about Kambli's personal challenges including alcohol addiction and how that impacted their relationship.

Kambli and Andrea, his 2nd wife, married back in 2006 in a private ceremony in a civil court.

During the podcast hosted by freelance journalist Suryanshi Pandey, Andrea revealed: 'He will be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried.

'I would not even leave a friend, but he is more than that. I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me,' she said.

Kambli's recent health condition left a lot of fans worried and he even had to be admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane last month for urinary infection and cramps.

Recently, Vinod Kambli was present at the Wankhede Stadium for the ground's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Kambli has been suffering from several illnesses in the recent past and he had to be admitted to the hospital where he was diagnosed with brain clots.

However, he was discharged after a few days and on Sunday, January 19, he was seen being helped by wife Andrea Hewitt to walk into the stadium for the ceremony.

On December 3, Kambli met his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar at the unveiling of their childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, the pictures and videos of which went viral.