Shami's workload in focus ahead of Champions Trophy

Shami's workload in focus ahead of Champions Trophy

Source: PTI
January 27, 2025 20:09 IST

Fit-again Mohammed Shami was left out of the first two T20Is against England

IMAGE: Fit-again Mohammed Shami was left out of the first two T20Is against England. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Mohammed Shami is not facing any fitness concerns but the call on him playing the remainder of the T20I series against England will be taken by the captain and the head coach, India's new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Monday.

 

Shami, who has not played for India since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, has been picked for the ongoing five-match series, the following three ODIs and the Champions Trophy.

The 34-year-old not being picked for the first two T20s raised questions over his fitness but Kotak said the veteran pacer has no issues on that front.

"Yes, Shami is fit but something about him playing or not playing, I am not the one who can answer (that)," Kotak said when asked if the bowler will feature in third T20 in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Kotak added that it is up to captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir to manage Shami's workload in the lead up to important events like the Champions Trophy beginning on February 19.

"There is definitely a plan (for Shami) for coming matches as well and One-dayers, but the coach Gautam and obviously Surya will take a call. And fitness, definitely not a problem depending on how they are planning to build this load," Kotak added.

Shami had undergone an ankle surgery in February last year.

There were calls for him to be included in India's Test squad for the Australia but he was not able to regain full fitness for the series Down Under despite playing domestic cricket in the shorter formats.

Source: PTI
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Will India Unleash Shami In Rajkot?
'Dedicate my award to every football fan in India'
Unperturbed PCB open box office for Champions Trophy
Does the National Games hold relevance?
Bumrah's INCREDIBLE year earns top ICC Test Honour
