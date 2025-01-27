HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bumrah Steals Show At Coldplay Concert

Bumrah Steals Show At Coldplay Concert

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 06:42 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: A screengrab of a visibly surprised and delighted Jasprit Bumrah as he witnesses Chris Martin's tribute unfold on stage. Photograph: Disney Hotstar/X
 

Jasprit Bumrah was the highlight of Coldplay's second concert at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday, January 26.

As always in the centre of action, but this time not the way you think.

The pacer, currently recovering from a back injury sustained during the tour of Australia, was spotted enjoying himself at the Republic Day concert.

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin, claarly a cricket fan, acknowledged Bumrah's presence, dedicating a special verse to the 'best bowler in the world'.

The camera panned to Bumrah, who appeared visibly surprised and delighted as the tribute unfolded.

The British band humorously referred to Bumrah's devastating performances against England in past cricket matches. As part of the heartfelt gesture, they sang, 'O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother.
The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket.'

Coldplay

IMAGE: Chris Martin performs. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

The tribute didn't end there. Martin displayed Bumrah's signed Test jersey on stage, paying homage to the pacer at his home ground in Ahmedabad.

This wasn't the first time Martin showed his admiration for Bumrah. During their earlier concert in Mumbai, Coldplay played a video of Bumrah dismantling the England batting line-up during the 2024 Test series, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Adding to the fun, Chris Martin joked about receiving a fictional legal notice from Bumrah's lawyers for using his name in their concerts. Reading the imaginary letter aloud, Martin quipped, 'I'm so sorry, but I have to read a letter from Jasprit Bumrah's lawyer. I have to do this because, otherwise, we could be sent to prison and wouldn't be able to perform in Ahmedabad.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Inside Joke Only Coldplay Could Pull Off
Inside Joke Only Coldplay Could Pull Off
How I Fell In Love With Coldplay
How I Fell In Love With Coldplay
'Coldplay Was Magical!'
'Coldplay Was Magical!'
Ready For Coldplay? Vaani, Disha Have Style Tips
Ready For Coldplay? Vaani, Disha Have Style Tips
Coldplay Arrives In Mumbai
Coldplay Arrives In Mumbai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Padma Vibhushan Awardees: Stories of Excellence

webstory image 2

5 Yumlicious, Mineral-Rich Banana Recipes

webstory image 3

Discount Alert: For The New iPad Air

VIDEOS

Alia mesmerizes in black saree at Sabyasachi's 25-year celebration0:56

Alia mesmerizes in black saree at Sabyasachi's 25-year...

Scuba divers unfurl National Flag underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka1:36

Scuba divers unfurl National Flag underwater in Devbhumi...

Historic Moment: Tricolour Unfurled at Tral Chowk for the First Time1:05

Historic Moment: Tricolour Unfurled at Tral Chowk for the...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD