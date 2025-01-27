Bumrah Steals Show At Coldplay Concert

IMAGE: A screengrab of a visibly surprised and delighted Jasprit Bumrah as he witnesses Chris Martin's tribute unfold on stage. Photograph: Disney Hotstar/X

Jasprit Bumrah was the highlight of Coldplay's second concert at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday, January 26.

As always in the centre of action, but this time not the way you think.

The pacer, currently recovering from a back injury sustained during the tour of Australia, was spotted enjoying himself at the Republic Day concert.

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin, claarly a cricket fan, acknowledged Bumrah's presence, dedicating a special verse to the 'best bowler in the world'.

The camera panned to Bumrah, who appeared visibly surprised and delighted as the tribute unfolded.

The British band humorously referred to Bumrah's devastating performances against England in past cricket matches. As part of the heartfelt gesture, they sang, 'O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother.

The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket.'

IMAGE: Chris Martin performs. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

The tribute didn't end there. Martin displayed Bumrah's signed Test jersey on stage, paying homage to the pacer at his home ground in Ahmedabad.

This wasn't the first time Martin showed his admiration for Bumrah. During their earlier concert in Mumbai, Coldplay played a video of Bumrah dismantling the England batting line-up during the 2024 Test series, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Adding to the fun, Chris Martin joked about receiving a fictional legal notice from Bumrah's lawyers for using his name in their concerts. Reading the imaginary letter aloud, Martin quipped, 'I'm so sorry, but I have to read a letter from Jasprit Bumrah's lawyer. I have to do this because, otherwise, we could be sent to prison and wouldn't be able to perform in Ahmedabad.'