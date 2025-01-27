HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian team trio to miss Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy tie

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 27, 2025 22:18 IST

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will link up with the Indian team ahead of the ODI series against England, starting on February 6

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will link up with the Indian team ahead of the ODI series against England, starting on February 6. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Defending champions Mumbai are set to miss the services of national players Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer in their final group-stage clash of the Ranji Trophy against Meghalaya, starting Thursday.

All three players featured in the sixth round of the Elite Group A match for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Academy Ground in BKC, where the visitors recorded a commanding five-wicket victory.

A source in the Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed the unavailability of the three players, including Iyer.

 

"He will join the Indian team," the source said.

None of Mumbai's India stars, except for Shardul Thakur who scored brilliant knocks of 51 and 119, managed to make a significant impact, as a disciplined Jammu and Kashmir side kept chipping away to wrap up the game inside three days.

The defeat has severely dented the Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai's hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals.

Mumbai will now need to beat Meghalaya by a big margin and hope for favourable results in other matches to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Rohit, Jaiswal, and Iyer are all part of the Indian ODI squad for the series against England, scheduled for February 6, 9, and 12, followed by the Champions Trophy.

For 23-year-old Jaiswal, this will be his maiden call-up to the national side for ODI cricket.

The Indian team is currently engaged in a five-match T20I series, leading 2-0, and Iyer will join his teammates to prepare for the upcoming ODIs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
