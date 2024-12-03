News
SEE: When Tendulkar met Kambli

SEE: When Tendulkar met Kambli

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 03, 2024 22:02 IST
SEE: Sachin Tendulkar meets Vinod Kambli at Ramakant Achrekar Memorial on Tuesday. VIDEO: Shivaji Park Gymkhana via ANI/X

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met childhood friend Vinod Kambli at the unveiling of their childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The event marked Coach Achrekar's birth anniversary.

Tendulkar and a frail-looking Kambli were seen chatting briefly at the event that was graced by Achrekar's students -- former India player Pravin Amre, 1983 World Cup-winning bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu, former India keepers Sanjay Bangar, Samir Dighe and former India bowler Paras Mhambrey, who served as India's bowling until the T20 World Cup in June.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was also present on the occasion.

Sachin Tendulkar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the unveiling of the Ramakant Achrekar memorial at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, on Tuesday

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the unveiling of the Ramakant Achrekar memorial at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Photograph: Sahil Salvii.

The memorial, near Gate No 5, was green lit by the Maharashtra government in August this year.

Achrekar, who coached several Indian players, died in January 2019.

In 1990, Achrekar was honoured with the prestigious Dronacharya Award and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010.

In August this year, Kambli has dismissed concerns about his health after a video showing him struggling to walk went viral.

'I am good. By the grace of God, I am surviving,' Kambli said in the video.

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli

REDIFF CRICKET
