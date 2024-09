IMAGE: India's Arshad Shaik in action during the men's C2 individual time trial road cycling event at the Paralympics in Paris on September 4, 2024. Photograph: Maria Abranches/Reuters

India's schedule for Day 10 of competition at the Paralympics on Saturday: (All timings in IST)



ROAD CYCLING



Men's road race C1-3 (Medal round): Arshad Shaik -- 1.00 pm



Women's road race C1-3 (Medal round): Jyoti Gaderiya -- 1.05 pm



CANOE SPRINT



Men's KL1 200m (Semi-final): Yash Kumar -- 1.30 pm



Women's VL2 200m (Semi-final): Prachi Yadav -- 2.05 pm



SWIMMING



Men's 50m butterfly S7 (Heat): Suyash Jadhav -- 1.55 pm



ATHLETICS



Men's 400m T47 (Medal round): Dilip Gavit -- 12.29 am (Sunday)