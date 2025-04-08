HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Asia C'ship: Kapila-Crasto keep India's hopes alive

Asia C'ship: Kapila-Crasto keep India's hopes alive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 08, 2025 21:40 IST

x

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto battled hard to beat Hoo Pang Ron and Su Yin Cheng of Malaysia to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto dug deep to pull off a hard-fought victory. Photograph: BAI/X

The Indian pair fought for 51 minutes to get the better of their Malaysian counterparts 15-21, 21-12, 21-11 in the first round match.

Crasto and Kapila will next play Chinese Taipei's Hong Wei Ye and Nicole Gonzales Chan.

 

Elsewhere, it was disappointment as three other Indian mixed doubles pairs lost their opening matches.

The pair of Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath was sent packing by third seeded Malaysian duo of Soon Huat Goh and Shevon Jamie Lai 18-21, 19-21.

Later, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh also lost 9-21, 11-21 to Malaysian pair of Thulith Palliyaguru and Panchali Adhikari.

The other Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde fought hard for 56 minutes before going down 21-18, 17-21, 17-21 against another Malaysian combination of Roy King Yap and Valeree Siow.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

All England C'ships: Satwik thanks Chirag as they roll into 2nd round
All England C'ships: Satwik thanks Chirag as they roll into 2nd round
All England: India's challenge ends, Lakshya falls in quarters
All England: India's challenge ends, Lakshya falls in quarters
Sindhu's All England hopes dashed in opening round
Sindhu's All England hopes dashed in opening round
All England: Lakshya shocks World No 2, heartbreak for Sat-Chi
All England: Lakshya shocks World No 2, heartbreak for Sat-Chi
BWF Rankings: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag slip
BWF Rankings: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag slip

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dialogues That Made Manoj Kumar A Legend

webstory image 2

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

webstory image 3

Rishi Panchami Bhaji: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport1:01

Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Sachin Tendulkar, daughter Sara enjoy jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park2:09

Sachin Tendulkar, daughter Sara enjoy jeep safari at...

Shraddha Kapoor attends Maddock Film's grand 20-year celebration bash0:15

Shraddha Kapoor attends Maddock Film's grand 20-year...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD