Mariyappan's Historic Paralympic Hat-Trick

IMAGE: Mariyappan Thangavelu clears 1.85 metres in the men's High Jump T63 final, which was good enough for the bronze medal. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Paralympic star Mariyappan Thangavelu has once again etched his name in history, securing a bronze medal in the Men's High Jump T63 at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

From Rio to Tokyo to Paris, Mariyappan Thangavelu is a Paralympic legend.

He's the first Indian athlete to achieve this incredible feat, cementing his place as a true icon of Indian para-athletics. The world watches in awe as Mariyappan continues to defy expectations and inspire millions.

The T63 class, for athletes with limb deficiencies in their legs, is a testament to Thangavelu's unwavering determination.

His journey to Paralympic glory began in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, where he won a gold medal in the same event. He followed up this triumph with a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. His consistent performance and unwavering spirit have solidified his status as one of the most iconic figures in Indian para-athletics.

Born into a poverty-stricken family in Periavadagampatti village, Tamil Nadu, Mariyappan faced numerous challenges early in life.

A tragic accident at the age of five altered the course of Mariyappan's life. A drunk bus driver ran over him, crushing his right leg below the knee. The injury left him with a permanent disability, forcing him to rely on a wooden leg for mobility.

IMAGE: Ezra Frech of the United States celebrates winning gold with India's Sharad Kumar (silver) and Mariyappan Thangavelu (bronze). Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Mariyappan refused to let his disability define him. He persevered through the pain and continued his studies, graduating from high school.

Mariyappan's passion for sports was evident from a young age. His teacher recognised his talent and encouraged him to try high jump. He quickly discovered a natural aptitude for the sport and began participating in local competitions. His impressive achievements attracted the attention of Satyanarayana, a renowned coach for para-athletes.

In 2015, Satyanarayana invited Mariyappan to join his training camp in Bengaluru. Under his guidance, Mariyappan achieved unprecedented success, becoming the first Indian to win a Paralympic gold medal in the high jump.

IMAGE: Mariyappan Thangavelu soars over the bar on his way to the gold medal in the men's high jump-T42 on Day 2 of the Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Today, Mariyappan serves as a Senior Coach at the Sports Authority of India, sharing his expertise with aspiring athletes. His remarkable achievements have earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri, Arjuna Award, and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.

IMAGE: Mariayappan Thangavelu won the silver medal in Tokyo. Photograph: Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Mariyappan's inspiring story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, determination, and the human spirit