When Manu, Aman Sat In KBC's Hot Seat

IMAGE: Olympic double bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Aman Sehrawat with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manu Bhaker/X

India's newest Olympic heroes Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat were on the hot seat as the special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

A few snippets of the show were posted on the channel's Instagram handle and one them had Manu taking KBC host Amitabh Bachchan by surprise when she mouthed his iconic dialogue from his film Mohabbatein.

'Parampara, Pratishtha aur Anushasan, humare iss gurukul ke teen stambh hai. In teeno ke adhaar par hum tumhare aane wala kal bata sakte hai,' Manu said to peels of laughter and applause from the Big B himself.

'केबीसी शो पर अमन और अमित सर के साथ हंसी-मजाक और ज्ञान का अनोखा मेला! (A unique exhibition of fun and knowledge with Aman and Amit sir),' Manu tweeted on her X handle.

When asked about her training techniques by Mr Bachchan, she spoke about her breathing techniques and got him to practice alongside her.

The KBC episode was aired on Thursday, September 5.