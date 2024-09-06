News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » When Manu, Aman Sat In KBC's Hot Seat

When Manu, Aman Sat In KBC's Hot Seat

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 06, 2024 11:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati

IMAGE: Olympic double bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Aman Sehrawat with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manu Bhaker/X
 

India's newest Olympic heroes Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat were on the hot seat as the special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

A few snippets of the show were posted on the channel's Instagram handle and one them had Manu taking KBC host Amitabh Bachchan by surprise when she mouthed his iconic dialogue from his film Mohabbatein.

'Parampara, Pratishtha aur Anushasan, humare iss gurukul ke teen stambh hai. In teeno ke adhaar par hum tumhare aane wala kal bata sakte hai,' Manu said to peels of laughter and applause from the Big B himself.

'केबीसी शो पर अमन और अमित सर के साथ हंसी-मजाक और ज्ञान का अनोखा मेला! (A unique exhibition of fun and knowledge with Aman and Amit sir),' Manu tweeted on her X handle.

When asked about her training techniques by Mr Bachchan, she spoke about her breathing techniques and got him to practice alongside her.

The KBC episode was aired on Thursday, September 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja Joins BJP. What Next?
Jadeja Joins BJP. What Next?
PIX: Errani-Vavassori win US Open mixed doubles crown
PIX: Errani-Vavassori win US Open mixed doubles crown
Sarfaraz Overjoyed At Musheer's 100
Sarfaraz Overjoyed At Musheer's 100
'Mafia on stage': BJP leader exits Ayodhya presser
'Mafia on stage': BJP leader exits Ayodhya presser
Nehha, Ankita And Their Gorgeous Nauvaris
Nehha, Ankita And Their Gorgeous Nauvaris
Pricing weakness likely to weigh on steel cos' stocks
Pricing weakness likely to weigh on steel cos' stocks
NMC recalls guidelines listing lesbianism as offence
NMC recalls guidelines listing lesbianism as offence

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PICS: Sabalenka, Pegula to clash in US Open final

PICS: Sabalenka, Pegula to clash in US Open final

PICS: The best of the Zurich Diamond League meet

PICS: The best of the Zurich Diamond League meet

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances