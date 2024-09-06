Paris Paralympics: MIND-BOGGLING Pix!

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, the reigning world champion, continued his dominance in the Paralympic Games, securing a silver medal in the men's shot put F46 event.

His exceptional throw of 16.32 metres not only earned him a silver medal but also shattered his own Asian record, previously set at 16.30 metres. This remarkable achievement showcased Khilari's exceptional talent and dedication.

Meanwhile, India's Simran demonstrated her prowess in the women's 100m (T12) event. Partnered with her guide Abhay Singh, she qualified for the final by clocking a time of 12.33 seconds in the semi-final.

Images from Day 7 of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

IMAGE: Sachin Sarjerao Khilari celebrates winning the silver medal. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Sachin Sarjerao Khilari competes in the Paralympic Games. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Amisha Rawat, representing India, competes in the women's shot put. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Mohd Yasser, India's Paralympic athlete, in action. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Arshad Shaik of India in action. Photograph: Maria Abranches/Reuters

IMAGE: India's Sakina Khatun expresses her feelings after the competition. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

IMAGE: Simran qualified for the women's 100m (T12) final at the Paralympic Games. She showcased her speed and determination by clocking a time of 12.33 seconds in the semi-final race, securing her place among the top competitors. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: On the podium, Cuban athlete Varona Gonzalez Guillermo, the gold medalist, proudly displays his medal. Joining him are India's Ajeet Singh, who earned the silver medal, and Gurjar Sundar Singh, who secured the bronze medal. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Natalia Partyka of Poland serves against Yang Qian of Australia. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: Dmitriy Horlin of Uzbekistan in action. Photograph: Eng Chin An/Reuters

IMAGE: Katie Pegg, Canada's Paralympic athlete, in action. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Bronze medallist Sophie Wells of Britain kisses her horse Ljt Egebjerggards Samoa during the victory ceremony. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

IMAGE: Enas Elgebaly Abdelaal Aggag of Egypt reacts. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

IMAGE: Khetag Khinchagov of Neutral Paralympic Athletes. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Wang Rui of China in action against Kim Seongok of South Korea. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com