Paris Paralympics: MIND-BOGGLING Pix!

Paris Paralympics: MIND-BOGGLING Pix!

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 06, 2024 14:21 IST
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, the reigning world champion, continued his dominance in the Paralympic Games, securing a silver medal in the men's shot put F46 event.

His exceptional throw of 16.32 metres not only earned him a silver medal but also shattered his own Asian record, previously set at 16.30 metres. This remarkable achievement showcased Khilari's exceptional talent and dedication.

Meanwhile, India's Simran demonstrated her prowess in the women's 100m (T12) event. Partnered with her guide Abhay Singh, she qualified for the final by clocking a time of 12.33 seconds in the semi-final.

Images from Day 7 of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari of India celebrates winning the silver medal

IMAGE: Sachin Sarjerao Khilari celebrates winning the silver medal.Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari of India celebrates winning the silver medal

IMAGE: Sachin Sarjerao Khilari competes in the Paralympic Games. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

Amisha Rawat of India in action

IMAGE: Amisha Rawat, representing India, competes in the women's shot put. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

Mohd Yasser of India in action

IMAGE: Mohd Yasser, India's Paralympic athlete, in action. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

Arshad Shaik of India in action

IMAGE: Arshad Shaik of India in action. Photograph: Maria Abranches/Reuters

 

Sakina Khatun of India reacts

IMAGE: India's Sakina Khatun expresses her feelings after the competition. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

 

Simran of India with guide Abhay Singh

IMAGE: Simran qualified for the women's 100m (T12) final at the Paralympic Games. She showcased her speed and determination by clocking a time of 12.33 seconds in the semi-final race, securing her place among the top competitors. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

Ajeet Singh of India and bronze medallist Gurjar Sundar Singh

IMAGE: On the podium, Cuban athlete Varona Gonzalez Guillermo, the gold medalist, proudly displays his medal. Joining him are India's Ajeet Singh, who earned the silver medal, and Gurjar Sundar Singh, who secured the bronze medal. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

Natalia Partyka of Poland

IMAGE: Natalia Partyka of Poland serves against Yang Qian of Australia. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Dmitriy Horlin of Uzbekistan in action. Photograph: Eng Chin An/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Katie Pegg, Canada's Paralympic athlete, in action. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Bronze medallist Sophie Wells of Britain kisses her horse Ljt Egebjerggards Samoa during the victory ceremony. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Enas Elgebaly Abdelaal Aggag of Egypt reacts. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Khetag Khinchagov of Neutral Paralympic Athletes.Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

<p=>Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Wang Rui of China in action against Kim Seongok of South Korea.Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

