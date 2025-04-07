HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gukesh Meets Botez Sisters Again... Internet Can't Stop Laughing

By REDIFF SPORTS
April 07, 2025 19:43 IST

D Gukesh

World Chess Champion D Gukesh has once again gone viral -- not for a stunning move on the board, but for another hilarious photo with popular Canadian chess streamers Alexandra and Andrea Botez.

As the 18 year old gears up for the Paris leg of the Freestyle Chess Tour, his latest interaction with the Botez sisters has sparked yet another meme fest online.

Known for their fun and quirky interactions with chess stars, the Botez sisters posed with Gukesh during the Germany leg of the tour earlier this year. That photo instantly became a meme, with fans joking that Gukesh looked like he had been 'taken hostage'.

This time, the sisters turned things up a notch by gifting Gukesh an AI-generated image of him with comically exaggerated muscles.

The teen prodigy, known for his calm and reserved demeanour, seemed less than thrilled -- his awkward expression once again becoming the focal point of social media banter.

The sisters cheekily captioned their post, 'Gukesh so happy to see us as always'.

Gukesh, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back strong in Paris, after finishing the Germany leg of the Freestyle Chess Tour without a win. He'll be joined by fellow Indian stars R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi in this exciting, fast-paced format of the game.

D Gukesh

 

D Gukesh

 

D Gukesh

 

D Gukesh

 
