Mary Kom Separates From Husband: Report

Olympic bronze medalist and boxing icon Mary Kom has reportedly separated from her husband K Onler.

The couple, long admired for their enduring partnership through Mary's illustrious career, is said to have grown apart.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times newspaper, the couple's relationship began to unravel following Onler's candidature in the 2022 Manipur assembly elections. After his unsuccessful campaign, the couple reportedly could not reconcile their differences.

A source close to the family revealed to the Hindustan Times, 'Mary moved to Faridabad with their (four) children, while Onler has been living in Delhi with some family members.'

'Their differences escalated after the elections. Mary was reportedly unhappy about the financial losses, around Rs 2-3 crores, incurred during the campaign and (the fact) that he lost.'

The report stated that Onler had initially been hesitant to enter politics, and it was Mary who encouraged him to take the electoral plunge. However, after the defeat and resulting financial strain, tensions reportedly worsened, leading to their separation.

When the Hindustan Times reached out for comments, Onler was unavailable. Mary Kom responded briefly, invoking her right to privacy, 'I choose not to comment on your message as per my right to privacy and dignity nor am I entitled to reply as asked by you.'