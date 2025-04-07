HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Sports » 'Championships are won on pitch, not in court'

'Championships are won on pitch, not in court'

April 07, 2025 16:48 IST

Churchill Brothers FC's post on Facebook

IMAGE: Churchill Brothers FC's post on Facebook.

Churchill Brothers FC provisionally finished top of the I-League 2024-25 table, after they held Real Kashmir FC to a 1-1 draw at the TRC Football Turf, on Sunday. The hosts led 1-0 at half-time.

The Red Machines needed an outright win in Srinagar, something that no team have been able to do this season, in order to secure their third I-League title.

While the draw against Real Kashmir keeps them at the top of the table, they must await the result of the AIFF Appeals Committee's hearing on the match between Namdhari FC and Inter Kashi (Match No. 45).

 

The hearing is set for April 28.

At the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, Inter Kashi kept their title dreams alive in the most thrilling fashion, scoring twice in stoppage time to seal a 3-1 win over Rajasthan United FC in their final league fixture of the 2024-25 I-League season.

While the win marked a memorable end to Inter Kashi's on-field campaign, their title celebrations remain on hold. They finish on 39 points from their 22 matches, one behind provisional table toppers Churchill Brothers FC Goa.

Both Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi celebrated after their respective matches on Sunday.

A disappointed Churchill Brothers, who have been made to wait to know of their fate, wrote on their Facebook handle:

Championships are won on the pitch—not in court. Champions of India. We’re back.Thank you, Goa. We fought till the very end because of you.This one’s for everyone who said Goan football was dead. This one’s for the ones who wrote us off before a ball was kicked.This one’s for the underdogs who still believe. We beat the system. We made history. And most importantly—We reminded everyone that football is for the people. It’s the sport of the poor, not the playground of the rich.#ChampionsOfIndia #redmachines.

Churchill Brothers FC 

 

