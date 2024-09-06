News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins high jump GOLD

Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins high jump GOLD

Last updated on: September 06, 2024 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Praveen Kumar

IMAGE: Praveen Kumar celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's high jump - T64 final - at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Friday. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

India's Praveen Kumar dazzled with a record-breaking performance in the men's high jump T64 event, adding a Paralympic gold to his Tokyo Games silver in Paris on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Noida, who was born with a short leg, smashed the Asian record with a best jump of 2.08m in the six-jumper field to finish on top of the podium.

USA's Derek Loccident claimed the silver with a jump of 2.06m while Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov, who notched a personal best 2.03m, finished third.

Praveen Kumar

IMAGE: Praveen Kumar smashed the Asian record with a best jump of 2.08m in the six-jumper field to finish on top of the podium. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Opting to start from 1.89m, Kumar aced seven jumps in his first attempt to put himself in pole position to grab the coveted gold medal.

The bar was then raised to 2.10m, with both Kumar and Loccident fighting for the top spot on the podium but failed to clear the mark.

This was also the 2023 World championship bronze medallist's personal best performance.

T64 is for athletes with movement moderately affected in one lower leg or the absence of one or both legs below the knee. While T44, under which Praveen is categorised, is for athletes with movement affected at a low or moderate degree in one lower leg.

His impairment, which is congenital, affects the bones that connect his hip to his left leg.

Praveen Kumar

IMAGE: Praveen Kumar is the third high jumper after Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thagavelu to win a medal in Paris. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Kumar's odyssey toward becoming a para-athlete was marked by considerable trials. He often grappled with profound feelings of inadequacy in comparison to his peers as a child.

He started playing sports to counter these insecurities and found a passion for volleyball.

His life changed when he took part in a high jump event at an able-bodied athletics competition.

 

This experience exposed him to the vast opportunities available for athletes with disabilities, igniting a new and inspiring trajectory in his journey.

He is the third high jumper after Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thagavelu to win a medal in Paris.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Shreyas Seizes The Day!
Shreyas Seizes The Day!
Vinesh quits Railways job amid rumours of new career
Vinesh quits Railways job amid rumours of new career
Paris Paralympics: MIND-BOGGLING Pix!
Paris Paralympics: MIND-BOGGLING Pix!
Duleep: Musheer, Saini give India B upper hand
Duleep: Musheer, Saini give India B upper hand
Musharraf's UP land auctioned for Rs 1.38 cr
Musharraf's UP land auctioned for Rs 1.38 cr
Sensex tanks 1,017 points to close at 2-week low
Sensex tanks 1,017 points to close at 2-week low
'I made a mistake by...': Nitish in presence of Nadda
'I made a mistake by...': Nitish in presence of Nadda

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Paralympics: Simran through to women's 200m T12 semis

Paralympics: Simran through to women's 200m T12 semis

Perth Test could be preview to WTC final: Green

Perth Test could be preview to WTC final: Green

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances