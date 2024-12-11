Find Out Who Ruled Google in 2024

2024 delivered unforgettable moments and surprising twists in the world of sports. While India's thrilling T20 World Cup victory stood as a monumental highlight, two unexpected names took centre stage in global Google search trends.

From record-breaking performances to unexpected heroes, 2024 was a rollercoaster of emotions and achievements that kept fans captivated.

A major surprise in the 2024 Google search trends was the absence of iconic names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, M S Dhoni, and Virat Kohli from the list of the top 10 most-searched athletes.

Instead, India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh made their way into the list. They were the only Indian athletes to feature in the top 10, marking an unexpected shift in search interest.

A look at the personalities that shaped this extraordinary year in sports.

1. Imane Khelif

IMAGE: Imane Khelif of Algeria celebrates her gold medal. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif took the world by storm, becoming the most searched athlete of the year. Her controversial journey to the Paris Olympics and subsequent gold medal win sparked intense debate and curiosity.

Her inspiring journey, including overcoming a gender row, captivated fans worldwide.

Known for her powerful punches and unwavering spirit, Imane's story elevated the sport, making her a role model for aspiring athletes and a global icon.

2. Mike Tyson

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mike Tyson at the launch of the Mixed Martial Arts League in Mumbai.

The legendary boxer grabbed headlines after his highly anticipated exhibition fight against Jake Paul. Tyson's return to the ring showcased his ageless appeal and formidable skills.

Beyond boxing, the 58 year old's candid discussions on mental health and his thriving cannabis business kept him in the spotlight.

3. Lamine Yamal

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal at training. Photograph: Robin Rudel/Reuters

The 17-year-old Barcelona and Spain winger dazzled fans with his speed, dribbling, and goal-scoring prowess. Yamal became a household name after his breakthrough performances in La Liga and international matches.

His electrifying presence on the pitch, coupled with his potential to shape the future of football, made him one of the most talked-about young stars.

4. Simone Biles

IMAGE: Simone Biles triumphed in the women's all-round event in artistic gymnastics at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The GOAT of gymnastics continued to inspire in 2024. Returning to competitive action, Biles dominated global gymnastics events, winning multiple medals.

At the Paris Olympics, Biles dazzled with her brilliance, clinching three gold medals and one silver. Her standout performances included victories in the all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise events.

Biles' incredible comeback after a hiatus reaffirmed her status as a gymnastics legend, inspiring millions worldwide.

Her advocacy for mental health and her unrelenting pursuit of excellence solidified her status as a trailblazer in and out of the arena.

5. Jake Paul

IMAGE: Social media star turned prizefighter Jake Paul, 27, was 31 years younger than Mike Tyson. Photograph: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images/Reuters

The YouTuber-turned-boxer remained a polarising yet fascinating figure. In 2024, Paul faced off against Mike Tyson, proving his commitment to the sport. Beyond the ring, his entrepreneurial ventures and social media antics kept fans entertained, making him a dominant name in both sports and pop culture.

6. Nico Williams

IMAGE: Nico, 20, is a colourful character. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The Spanish forward and Athletic Bilbao star lit up football fields with his blistering pace and creativity. Williams became a regular for the Spanish national team, delivering crucial performances in key tournaments. His rise to prominence, including links to major European clubs, made him a trending topic throughout the year.

7. Hardik Pandya

Hardik generated immense global interest in 2024, driven by his stellar performances and captivating off-field presence.

The electric atmosphere at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on July 4, ahead of Team India's victory parade, showcased Pandya's redemption.

Just weeks earlier, during the IPL 2024 season, he had been booed at the same venue. When he returned with the T20 World Cup, the stadium erupted with chants of 'Hardik! Hardik!' as fans turned up in droves to celebrate the Men in Blue's triumph.

Pandya's role in leading India to a historic T20 World Cup victory, coupled with his match-winning performances, endeared him to cricket fans worldwide. His flamboyant personality and never-say-die attitude made him one of the most searched Indian athletes of 2024.

8. Scottie Scheffler

IMAGE: Scottie Scheffler in green jacket and with trophy after winning The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

The American golfer dominated the greens in 2024, winning multiple PGA Tour titles and maintaining his position as the world's No. 1 golfer.

Known for his consistency and calm demeanour, Scheffler's performances in major tournaments captivated golf enthusiasts and elevated his profile worldwide.

9. Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh's rise to prominence in 2024 was one of the most unexpected stories in Indian cricket.

Initially overlooked, his entry into the Punjab Kings squad was the result of a mix-up during the IPL 2024 auction, where the franchise mistakenly bought him thinking he was another player with the same name.

However, Shashank made the most of this twist of fate, turning heads with his performances on the field. Despite being an uncapped player, his explosive batting and consistent displays quickly made him a fan favourite.

His unexpected rise not only stunned the cricketing world but also made him one of the most-searched athletes globally in 2024.

10. Rodri

IMAGE: Rodri was instrumental in helping Manchester City win an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League trophy last season. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Rodri, the Manchester City and Spain midfielder, lit up 2024 with his standout performances, playing a key role in his club's trophy haul, including the UEFA Champions League.

Known for his tactical brilliance and composure under pressure, his contributions to both City's success and Spain's national team earned him widespread acclaim.

Rodri's exceptional year culminated in him winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or, beating Brazil's Vinicius Jr and England's Jude Bellingham, both of Real Madrid, to claim the title of the best player in the world.