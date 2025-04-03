ISL semi-final: Jamshedpur edge Mohun Bagan in first leg

IMAGE: Javi Hernandez celebrates after scoring the winner for Jamshedpur FC against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Thursday. Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Javi Hernandez produced an injury-time winner as Jamshedpur FC edged Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in the first leg of their Indian Super League semi-final match, in Jamshedpur, on Thursday.



Khalid Jamil-coached Jamshedpur held merely 26.9 percent of the possession against the League Shield Winners in this match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.



However, they were efficient in converting their opportunities, scoring twice from the four shots they took on target with the winner coming in from Hernandez in injury time.



It was Javi Siverio (24th minute) who gave Jamshedpur the lead before Jason Cummings got the equalizer in the 37th minute.



However, Hernandez struck the late winner to seal an important victory for the home team.



The two sides will next play in the second leg of their semi-final fixture in Kolkata on April 7.



Jamshedpur

garnered the advantage riding on the aerial prowess of Javi Siverio and Stephen Eze. The towering defender delivered a headed pass to Siverio, stationed at extremely close range inthe 24th minute.The Spaniard simply nod the ball into the bottom right corner as Mohun Bagan conceded a vital lead to the Red Miners.The visitors equalised in the 37th minute, courtesy an impeccable free kick from Cummings, who stepped up on set-piece duties and buried the opportunity with tremendous precision into the top right corner with his left foot.Bagan dominated the second half but missed a few opportunities as Jamshedpur finally found the second goal in their trademark style after a fast break in the added time.

The Red Miners carved open the Bagan structure with a string of passes that was executed flawlessly. The sequence capped off with Ritwik Das finding Hernandez in a pocket of space in the centre of the box that the Spaniard shot high into the centre of the net to grab his side an important advantage going into the next match.