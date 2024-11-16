News
Home  » Sports » Jake Paul beats Tyson in blockbuster bout

Jake Paul beats Tyson in blockbuster bout

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: November 16, 2024 11:52 IST
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson following their bout in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday

IMAGE: Jake Paul and Mike Tyson following their bout in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday. Photograph: Netflix/X

Jake Paul beat the legendary Mike Tyson via unanimous decision on Friday, November 15, in the main event of the blockbuster Netflix event in Dallas, Texas.

In an eight-round heavyweight match, the legendary Tyson beat Paul in the first 2 rounds before the 27 year old won the bout with 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

After the bout, Paul bowed to Tyson just before the final bell went off. 

The bout between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prizefighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson was streamed live on Netflix and played out in front of a sold-out crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The fight was previously scheduled to be held on July 20, but was postponed after Tyson received medical attention during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May for an ulcer flareup.

 
REDIFF SPORTS
Kohli's injury kept under wraps; Rahul hit on elbow
SEE: Rinku Welcomes You To His New Home
How Rahul intends to return to Indian T20 team
Rasika's Day Out In Rajasthan
Tough Fight For Mumbai's 'Muslim Leader'
Bodies of missing woman, kids found in Manipur river
Jhansi hospital fire: 'I couldn't look for my baby'
Nations League PIX: Ronaldo's Portugal in quarters
When It Was Bradman Versus India
