Jake Paul beats Tyson in blockbuster bout

IMAGE: Jake Paul and Mike Tyson following their bout in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday. Photograph: Netflix/X

Jake Paul beat the legendary Mike Tyson via unanimous decision on Friday, November 15, in the main event of the blockbuster Netflix event in Dallas, Texas.

In an eight-round heavyweight match, the legendary Tyson beat Paul in the first 2 rounds before the 27 year old won the bout with 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

After the bout, Paul bowed to Tyson just before the final bell went off.

The bout between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prizefighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson was streamed live on Netflix and played out in front of a sold-out crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The fight was previously scheduled to be held on July 20, but was postponed after Tyson received medical attention during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May for an ulcer flareup.