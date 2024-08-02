News
Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics

Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 02, 2024 11:14 IST
Simone Biles

IMAGE: Gold medallist Simone Biles shows off her goat necklace. Know what that means, right? Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters
 

Simone Biles has cemented her status as the greatest gymnast of all time. With two Olympic all-around titles in Paris, she defied age and expectations.

p>The 27 year old's journey to this pinnacle has been nothing short of extraordinary.

IMAGE: Simone Biles celebrates with the US flag after winning gold in the women's gymnastics all-around event, August 1, 2024.Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

After a triumphant 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won four gold medals, the Tokyo Games presented a formidable challenge.

Struggling with the debilitating 'twisties', Biles made the courageous decision to prioritise her mental health over competition, sparking a global conversation about athlete well-being.

Undeterred, Biles returned to the sport with renewed vigour, proving that she was not only resilient but also determined to redefine the limits of gymnastics.

Simone Biles

IMAGE: Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise in the women's gymnastics all-around event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at the Bercy Arena. Photograph: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Her performance in Paris, particularly her comeback victory in the all-around event on Thursday, where she overcame a poor bars routine to win gold, is a testament to her unparalleled skill, mental fortitude, and competitive spirit.

Simone Biles

IMAGE: Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise. Photograph: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

With six Olympic gold medals and a staggering 39 world and Olympic medals to her name, Biles has redefined the sport.

As she continues to defy expectations and rewrite the record books, one thing is certain: Simone Biles' legacy as the queen of gymnastics is secure.

Simone Biles

IMAGE: Simone Biles with her gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around event. Photograph: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Simone Biles

IMAGE: The queen commands the floor here and below... Photographs: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

 

Simone Biles

 

Simone Biles

 

Simone Biles

 

Simone Biles

 

REDIFF SPORTS
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

