Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics

Simone Biles has cemented her status as the greatest gymnast of all time. With two Olympic all-around titles in Paris, she defied age and expectations.
The 27 year old's journey to this pinnacle has been nothing short of extraordinary.
After a triumphant 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won four gold medals, the Tokyo Games presented a formidable challenge.
Struggling with the debilitating 'twisties', Biles made the courageous decision to prioritise her mental health over competition, sparking a global conversation about athlete well-being.
Undeterred, Biles returned to the sport with renewed vigour, proving that she was not only resilient but also determined to redefine the limits of gymnastics.
Her performance in Paris, particularly her comeback victory in the all-around event on Thursday, where she overcame a poor bars routine to win gold, is a testament to her unparalleled skill, mental fortitude, and competitive spirit.
With six Olympic gold medals and a staggering 39 world and Olympic medals to her name, Biles has redefined the sport.
As she continues to defy expectations and rewrite the record books, one thing is certain: Simone Biles' legacy as the queen of gymnastics is secure.