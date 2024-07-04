'He's A Big Man For A Big Moment'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/X

Hardik Pandya's story in the 2024 T20 World Cup is a classic tale of redemption.

After enduring months of criticism, including boos from his own IPL team's fans, Pandya silenced his doubters with a match-winning performance in the final against South Africa.

He stood tall under immense pressure, bowling the final over and defending a meagre 15 runs. The emotions of the comeback were evident as he collapsed to his knees with tears streaming down his face.

Pandya finished the tournament as a world champion, contributing significantly with both bat (144 runs) and ball (11 wickets), including a crucial 3/20 in the final.

A B de Villiers, the South African cricket legend, acknowledged Pandya's remarkable journey.

On his YouTube channel, de Villiers lauded the all-rounder's resilience. 'What stands out for me are the big moments. A guy like Hardik Pandya who's been through a roller-coaster himself with Mumbai Indians -- moving from Gujarat to Mumbai -- and all the criticism he coped with, getting the ball from the captain in the final of the T20 World Cup.

'That was his moment to go like, 'You know what... all Indian fans out there, this is what I am about as a cricket player.

'He made everyone proud out there. Even though I did not want him to succeed like that, I look back and have a lot of respect for that.

'He is a big man for a big moment and that's exactly the way he played.

'To all you Mumbai Indians fans out there who doubted him, I'm pretty sure he has secured a spot in your hearts for the future.'