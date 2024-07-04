News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'He's A Big Man For A Big Moment'

'He's A Big Man For A Big Moment'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 04, 2024 16:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/X

Hardik Pandya's story in the 2024 T20 World Cup is a classic tale of redemption.

After enduring months of criticism, including boos from his own IPL team's fans, Pandya silenced his doubters with a match-winning performance in the final against South Africa.

He stood tall under immense pressure, bowling the final over and defending a meagre 15 runs. The emotions of the comeback were evident as he collapsed to his knees with tears streaming down his face.

Pandya finished the tournament as a world champion, contributing significantly with both bat (144 runs) and ball (11 wickets), including a crucial 3/20 in the final.

A B de Villiers, the South African cricket legend, acknowledged Pandya's remarkable journey.

 

Hardik Pandya

On his YouTube channel, de Villiers lauded the all-rounder's resilience. 'What stands out for me are the big moments. A guy like Hardik Pandya who's been through a roller-coaster himself with Mumbai Indians -- moving from Gujarat to Mumbai -- and all the criticism he coped with, getting the ball from the captain in the final of the T20 World Cup.

'That was his moment to go like, 'You know what... all Indian fans out there, this is what I am about as a cricket player.

'He made everyone proud out there. Even though I did not want him to succeed like that, I look back and have a lot of respect for that.

'He is a big man for a big moment and that's exactly the way he played.

'To all you Mumbai Indians fans out there who doubted him, I'm pretty sure he has secured a spot in your hearts for the future.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik first Indian to top T20I all-rounders' rankings
Hardik first Indian to top T20I all-rounders' rankings
SEE: Dravid's Final Address To Team India
SEE: Dravid's Final Address To Team India
India's T20 World Cup Win: The IPL Effect
India's T20 World Cup Win: The IPL Effect
Look, Who's In Modi's Arms!
Look, Who's In Modi's Arms!
Manager Ten Hag extends stay at Manchester United
Manager Ten Hag extends stay at Manchester United
Sensex at fresh high on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys
Sensex at fresh high on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys
Sea Of Fans Arrive For Victory Parade
Sea Of Fans Arrive For Victory Parade

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Virat Kohli's Top 10 T20I Knocks

Virat Kohli's Top 10 T20I Knocks

The World Cup That Cheers

The World Cup That Cheers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances