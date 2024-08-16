News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Algerian Boxer's Stunning New Look

Algerian Boxer's Stunning New Look

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 16, 2024 14:10 IST
Imane Khelif

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Imane Khelif/Instagram
 

Imane Khelif, the controversial Algerian boxer who captured the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, continues to be in the spotlight.

While her athletic prowess is undeniable, questions surrounding her gender eligibility cast a shadow over her victory.

Imane Khelif

Khelif has chosen to move forward, recently filing a lawsuit against online harassers, including prominent figures like Elon Musk and J K Rowling.

Amidst this ongoing debate, a new video has emerged, showcasing Khelif in a dramatic departure from her image in the ring.

 

Khelif is adorned in a flowing Algerian caftan, her Olympic gold medal proudly displayed around her neck. Makeup accentuates her features, and floral-hoop earrings complement the vibrant attire.

This stark contrast between the fierce competitor and the woman choosing elegance has sparked a new conversation.

This makeover wasn't just a change in clothes. It was a powerful statement.

REDIFF SPORTS
Boxer Khelif is a victim of power struggle, says coach
PIX: Khelif in women's 66kg final amid gender dispute
Gender row over Algeria's Khelif takes focus at Paris
Failure of state: HC on Kolkata hospital violence
Uttarakhand nurse raped, face crushed with stone
Can new Coach, captain lead women's hockey to glory?
Emergency Trailer: On Expected Lines
Paris Olympics 2024

