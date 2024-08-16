Algerian Boxer's Stunning New Look

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Imane Khelif/Instagram

Imane Khelif, the controversial Algerian boxer who captured the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, continues to be in the spotlight.

While her athletic prowess is undeniable, questions surrounding her gender eligibility cast a shadow over her victory.

Khelif has chosen to move forward, recently filing a lawsuit against online harassers, including prominent figures like Elon Musk and J K Rowling.

Amidst this ongoing debate, a new video has emerged, showcasing Khelif in a dramatic departure from her image in the ring.

Khelif is adorned in a flowing Algerian caftan, her Olympic gold medal proudly displayed around her neck. Makeup accentuates her features, and floral-hoop earrings complement the vibrant attire.

This stark contrast between the fierce competitor and the woman choosing elegance has sparked a new conversation.

This makeover wasn't just a change in clothes. It was a powerful statement.