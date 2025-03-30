HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Messi and Djokovic's Jersey Swap Breaks the Internet

Messi and Djokovic's Jersey Swap Breaks the Internet

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 30, 2025 19:42 IST

x

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi poses with Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Novak Djokovic/X

Football icon Lionel Messi was in the stands at the Miami Open, watching Novak Djokovic cruise past Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals on Saturday.

 

After the match, the two legends exchanged signed jerseys, with Djokovic gifting Messi a personalized shirt inscribed "For your family" in Spanish.

In return, Messi presented Djokovic with an Inter Miami jersey.

Lionel Messi

Djokovic later shared the moment on Instagram, writing, 'An honor to meet the greatness (Messi) and his whole family. Gracias, Leo.'

Just two icons, one unforgettable moment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Sabalenka subdues Pegula to win Miami Open
PIX: Sabalenka subdues Pegula to win Miami Open
PIX: Chock-Bates win 3rd straight Ice Dance World title
PIX: Chock-Bates win 3rd straight Ice Dance World title
ISL: 5-star Bengaluru FC thrash Mumbai; enter semis
ISL: 5-star Bengaluru FC thrash Mumbai; enter semis
PIX: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich score narrow wins
PIX: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich score narrow wins
PIX: Marc Marquez wins Americas GP sprint
PIX: Marc Marquez wins Americas GP sprint

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Tantalisingly Yummy Biryani Recipes

webstory image 2

Whoa! What Were Janhvi, Ishaan Doing?

webstory image 3

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

VIDEOS

Mumbai celebrates 'Gudi Padwa' with vibrant processions and bike rallies2:17

Mumbai celebrates 'Gudi Padwa' with vibrant processions...

Janhvi Kapoor turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week0:58

Janhvi Kapoor turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakme...

PM Modi visits Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, pays tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar2:01

PM Modi visits Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, pays tribute to...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD