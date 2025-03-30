Messi and Djokovic's Jersey Swap Breaks the Internet

IMAGE: Lionel Messi poses with Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Novak Djokovic/X

Football icon Lionel Messi was in the stands at the Miami Open, watching Novak Djokovic cruise past Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals on Saturday.

After the match, the two legends exchanged signed jerseys, with Djokovic gifting Messi a personalized shirt inscribed "For your family" in Spanish.

In return, Messi presented Djokovic with an Inter Miami jersey.

Djokovic later shared the moment on Instagram, writing, 'An honor to meet the greatness (Messi) and his whole family. Gracias, Leo.'

Just two icons, one unforgettable moment.