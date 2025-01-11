Kashmiri teen makes history at World Pencak Silat C'ship

IMAGE: Aamina Zahra demonstrated exceptional skill, resilience, and mental toughness throughout the championship. Photograph: ANI

Aamina Zehra, a young martial artist from Srinagar, has brought pride to her hometown and country by winning a silver medal at the Pencak Silat World Championship held in Abu Dhabi.

Her exceptional performance on the global stage has not only highlighted her remarkable talent but also underscored the growing prominence of martial arts in the Kashmir Valley.

Competing against the best in the world, Aamina demonstrated exceptional skill, resilience, and mental toughness throughout the championship. The event, which brought together elite competitors from various countries, showcased the art and discipline of Pencak Silat, a traditional Indonesian martial art known for its unique combination of self-defence techniques and artistic expression.

Speaking to ANI about her achievement, Aamina expressed her excitement and reflected on her journey to the podium.

“The 5th World Junior Championship in Abu Dhabi was an incredible experience. Winning the silver medal at such a prestigious event is a moment of immense pride for me. Before this, I had competed in several national championships across India, and I owe much of my progress to my coach, Nasir Sir. Pencak Silat is very different from other martial arts—it’s captivating and challenging. Once I started, I felt a natural connection to the sport, and I never looked back,” she said.

Aamina’s path to success was paved with relentless hard work and determination. Starting her journey during her school days, she quickly rose through the ranks, participating in numerous state and national championships held in Rohtak, Delhi, Maharashtra, and her home city of Srinagar. Along the way, she collected multiple gold and silver medals, building a reputation as a rising star in Indian martial arts.

Despite societal challenges and criticism for pursuing the sport, Aamina found unwavering support from her parents, who encouraged her at every step.

“I faced a lot of criticism initially, but my parents stood by me. Their encouragement gave me the strength to continue. This victory is not just mine—it’s for them, my coach, and every girl who dreams of breaking barriers,” Aamina said.

Under the expert guidance of her coach and through rigorous practice sessions, Aamina refined her skills, mastering the techniques of Pencak Silat, which involves striking, grappling, throwing, and even weapon-based combat. Her victory in Abu Dhabi serves as a testament to her dedication and perseverance.

Aamina’s silver medal is more than just an individual achievement—it is a beacon of inspiration for young girls in Kashmir and beyond. Her journey highlights the power of resilience, passion, and determination in overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness. She hopes her success will motivate other girls to take up martial arts and prove that women can excel in any field.

Her accomplishment is a proud moment for her family, coach, and the entire community, marking a new chapter in the story of martial arts in India. Aamina Zehra’s triumph is not just a personal victory—it is a symbol of hope and empowerment for generations to come.