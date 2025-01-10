HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sabalenka chases 'three-peat' in Melbourne

January 10, 2025 18:12 IST

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka is in good form after winning the Brisbane International. Photograph: Australian Open/X

Aryna Sabalenka will bid for a third Australian Open title in succession as if she was going for her first, having dropped the defending champion mindset to great success last year.

The world number one is clear favourite to win again at Melbourne Park as the stand-out hardcourt player in the women's game but she will try to shed the mental burden of defending the title and keep things simple.

"I just remember that last year I wasn't thinking at all about being defending champion," the Belarusian told reporters at Melbourne Park on Friday.

"I was just taking it step by step. I think that was the key, basically."

"So this year I'm just going to be the same."

 

"Hopefully I'll be able to hold this beautiful trophy one more time."

Another triumph in Melbourne would see Sabalenka join an honour roll of women to do the "three-peat" that includes Margaret Court (1969-71), Steffi Graf (1988-90) and Martina Hingis (1997-99).

Not that Sabalenka is up to speed with the stats.

"Like, I'm not reading it every day, the tennis history. It's enough tennis in my life," she laughed.

"Of course, I know that I have the possibility of joining legends by winning three times in a row. Once again, I don't want to over-think about that. I just want to do my job."

Once prone to occasional bouts of nerves, the powerful Belarusian now has the confidence earned from three Grand Slam titles and the world number one ranking.

She is also in good form after winning the Brisbane International.

While some players feel weighed down by the burden of expectation after reaching the game's summit Sabalenka says she revels in it.

"For me, (it's) just always been something about my character. I always liked to compete," she said.

"That's what drives me and helps me to stay motivated because I know that I have (a) target on my back.

"I really like to have it. That's why I work really hard, make sure that nobody can get to me."

She faces American Sloane Stephens, a former U.S. Open champion whose ranking has plummeted to 84th, in the first round.

"We had great battles in the past. I think right now she is kind of like in the mode of nothing to lose," said Sabalenka.

Source: REUTERS
