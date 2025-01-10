HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Why Neymar, Messi, Suarez won't reunite at Inter Miami

Why Neymar, Messi, Suarez won't reunite at Inter Miami

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 10, 2025 16:52 IST

x

Neymar

IMAGE: Neymar struck up a lethal partnership with Messi and Suarez at Barcelona before moving to Paris St Germain in 2017. Photograph: Neymar Jr/X

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano said on Thursday it was "impossible" to even consider bringing Neymar to the club to link up with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez due to Major League Soccer's salary cap rules.

Neymar struck up a lethal partnership with Messi and Suarez at Barcelona before moving to Paris St Germain in 2017.

The 32-year-old forward, whose contract with Saudi club Al-Hilal is up in June, told CNN earlier in the week it would be "incredible" if the Barca trio linked up again but Mascherano said there was no deal on the table.

"We cannot talk about Ney because we have nothing," Mascherano said at MLS media day in Miami.

 

"Obviously Ney is a great player. Every coach in the world wants him but at the moment, but you know the MLS rules around the salary cap. So for us in this moment, it's impossible to try to think about him."

Neymar has played only seven times for Al-Hilal since moving from PSG for a reported fee of 90 million euros ($92.68 million) in 2023, with injuries keeping the Brazilian on the sidelines for long periods.

Former Argentina midfielder Mascherano was hired by Inter Miami in November to replace Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who stepped down from the role citing personal reasons.

Miami topped the MLS regular season standings and won the Supporters' Shield with a record 74 points in 34 games but were knocked out in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Mascherano said getting his players in the right mindset would be as important as getting them on the same page tactically.

"It's important to translate to the team not just my ideas on how to play but to try to enjoy day by day," he said.

"Football you have to enjoy every training session to arrive to the matches in good condition to compete. So we will try this from the beginning and see if we can do it."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chahal Breaks Silence On Marriage Rumour
Chahal Breaks Silence On Marriage Rumour
FA Cup: Everton see off Peterborough
FA Cup: Everton see off Peterborough
PIX: Real set up a Clasico final!
PIX: Real set up a Clasico final!
Was Kohli responsible for ending Yuvraj's career?
Was Kohli responsible for ending Yuvraj's career?
Ashwin: 'Hindi Is Not National Language
Ashwin: 'Hindi Is Not National Language

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Amazing Benefits Of Raw Turmeric

webstory image 2

5 Ideal Republic Day Weekend Getaways Near Delhi

webstory image 3

Witches & Westerns On Your OTT Menu

VIDEOS

Zareen Khan stuns in a chic sporty look as she heads to her workout session0:41

Zareen Khan stuns in a chic sporty look as she heads to...

Trump breaks silence on viral moment with Obama at Carter's funeral2:25

Trump breaks silence on viral moment with Obama at...

Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR, zero visibility at airport hits flights0:31

Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR, zero visibility at airport...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD